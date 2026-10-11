Trump says Iran may "ramp up actions" before midterms, hints at renaming Strait of Hormuz

Washington, DC [US], October 11 (ANI): US President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that Tehran may ramp up its actions against Washington ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, noting that the American administration believes Iran is acting under the impression that such measures would inflict damage on the United States.

Speaking at a political event in Tennessee, a traditional stronghold of the Republican Party, Trump maintained that Washington has the capacity to resolve the ongoing war swiftly.

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“They'll probably do a little bit extra before the election, thinking it's going to hurt us,” Trump remarked, while adding, “But we could end it really quick.”

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The American leader pointed to his administration's restraint despite the degradation of the Iranian naval forces, stating, “They don't know how nice I've been to them.” He further asserted that 159 Iranian ships have been sunk since late February, marking the commencement of the ongoing war.

Addressing developments around the Strait of Hormuz, a primary flashpoint of the war, Trump floated the idea of changing its name, noting, “We're thinking about renaming it to the Trump Strait.” He had previously hinted that the military confrontation involving Iran could conclude right after the November 3 ballot.

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The war, which has heavily impacted West Asia, has become a major focal point for the congressional elections. While Trump faces his own political challenges in the midterms, he has actively campaigned to support Republican candidates striving to preserve their majorities in one or both houses of the US Congress.

Hostilities erupted on February 28 when the United States and Israel initiated a war against Iran, resulting in the death of the nation's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei. The ensuing strikes provoked retaliatory regional missile and drone assaults from Tehran, effectively shutting down the Strait of Hormuz.

Having persisted for over seven months, the war has driven up worldwide energy costs as commercial oil movement through the vital waterway came to a halt. In June, the US and Iran signed a framework agreement aimed at halting hostilities and laying the groundwork for negotiations.

Even so, the practical implementation of the deal has since stalled due to lingering disagreements, particularly concerning security and navigation within the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)

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