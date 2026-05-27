Trump says Iran "wants to make a deal" but US "not satisfied"

Washington, DC [US], May 27 (ANI): Signalling a firm yet expectant stance on the ongoing geopolitical standoff in West Asia, US President Donald Trump has asserted that Tehran remains under immense pressure to negotiate a diplomatic settlement with Washington.

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Speaking during a cabinet meeting, the US president reiterated that he believes Iranian leaders "want very much to make a deal".

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Acknowledging that the diplomatic breakthrough has not yet materialised, Trump noted that while current progress remains incomplete, he expects a successful resolution. "So far, they haven't gotten there. We're not satisfied with it, but we will be. We will be," Trump said.

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However, the American leader paired his diplomatic optimism with a stark, uncompromising warning of further unilateral action should talks collapse entirely, stating, "Either that or we'll have to finish the job."

Reflecting on the geopolitical strategy previously adopted by the Iranian regime, the US President claimed Tehran "thought they'd outwait me" on putting together a deal.

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Despite the protracted stalemate, Washington maintains that severe economic realities leave the Iranian leadership with rapidly shrinking alternatives. "They want to just make a deal," he added. "I don't think they have a choice."

Meanwhile, the White House has flatly denied a broadcast by Iranian state television asserting that Tehran and Washington had successfully negotiated a preliminary blueprint to halt the ongoing hostilities in West Asia, branding the claims a "complete fabrication".

The state-backed Iranian broadcast had detailed an alleged outline of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), asserting that the framework mandated the United States dismantle its naval blockade against Iran and pull back its military deployments from Gulf waters to facilitate a comprehensive regional truce.

Striking back against this narrative, American officials issued an uncompromising public alert against the state-sponsored broadcast.

The White House said in a post on X, "This report from Iranian controlled media is not true and the MOU they 'released' is a complete fabrication. Nobody should believe what Iranian state media is putting out. FACTS MATTER."

According to the unverified claims aired by Iranian state networks, international merchant transit across the vital Strait of Hormuz was projected to normalise to pre-conflict frequencies within thirty days.

This tentative arrangement was reportedly contingent on specific conditions, including the complete removal of the US military footprint from territories surrounding Iran.

The state-backed reports further claimed that the purported mechanism assigned the oversight of mercantile shipping directly to Tehran in close diplomatic coordination with regional neighbours like Oman, whilst completely omitting naval warships from the operational scope of the framework.

However, the US administration has entirely dismissed the validity of any such negotiated text, maintaining that no formalised or imminent diplomatic accord of this description has been established between the two adversarial nations.

The contested Strait of Hormuz continues to serve as one of the global economy's most indispensable maritime choke points, channelling a massive volume of international crude supplies from the Persian Gulf out to global consumer markets.

Consequently, any military friction or diplomatic alignment concerning this strategic maritime channel exerts an immediate, high-stakes influence over international fuel indices and broader geopolitical equilibrium. (ANI)

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