Washington DC [US], July 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that he believes Iran "would love to make a deal" with the United States to end the renewed conflict in West Asia but suggested that Tehran is "not ready" yet.

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He reiterated that his administration would not allow the Islamic Republic to acquire a nuclear weapon.

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Speaking at the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner, Trump said his administration was handling the Iran issue "extremely well" and dismissed critical media coverage on the status of the conflict.

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"It's all going extremely well. Don't believe the fake news," Trump said during his remarks.

Referring to continued US military action against Iran, Trump claimed that Tehran's military capabilities had been severely degraded.

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"We have hit Iran very hard. Their Navy is gone; its Air Force is gone. 250 jets no longer, 159 boats, good boats," Trump said.

He further claimed that the destroyed vessels were "All at the bottom of the sea. They have no radar. They have very few drones left, despite what you see. And every once in a while they are going to set something up."

Continuing his remarks, Trump asserted that Iran had suffered significant losses and indicated that discussions between the two sides were underway.

"They don't much left. They are talking to us right now. They would love to make a deal. I don't think they're ready to. I don't think it's time yet, but I'm willing to listen. But they can't have a nuclear weapon," he said.

Reaffirming his administration's long-standing position on Iran's nuclear programme, Trump added, "We will not let them have a nuclear weapon."

Prior to his speech at the gala press event, Trump, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, said that Washington is currently engaged in talks with Tehran while evaluating dual exit strategies from the conflict.

He said his admdiaton si currently evaluating whether to either escalate military strikes, dismantle capabilities faster or secure a negotiated diplomatic settlement.

"I think there's a lot of them," Trump said when asked about his exit strategy.

"There's a military exit where we just keep going just the way we are, and we can even make it a heavier dose, and it's knocking out everything. Or there's a smarter strategy, and that's you make a deal, and they want to make a deal. I just don't think they're ready yet, but they do want to make a deal," the US President added.

The tensions between Iran and the United States have escalated in recent times after the collapse of the 14-point MoU, signed last month, aimed at ending the hostilities between the two sides and opening the pathway for further negotiations, particularly on Iran's nuclear programme and the Strait of Hormuz.

Its collapse renewed the conflict in West Asia, with the US striking Iranian military and civilian assets, and the Islamic Republic also targeting American bases across the Gulf in retaliatory strikes. (ANI)

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