Trump says many ships "loaded up with oil" started to move out of Hormuz after announcement of Iran-US deal

Washington DC [US], June 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday said that ships, including several carrying oil, had started moving out of the Strait of Hormuz following his announcement of the completion of the Iran-US peace deal aimed at ending the hostilities in the region.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump suggested that maritime traffic through the strategically important waterway had resumed and described the designated shipping route as secure.

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"Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz. They are going along the Southern 'Highway', which is totally safe, secure, and pristine. There are other areas of travel, also!!!" Trump wrote in his post.

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This comes after Trump on Sunday announced that the deal with Iran was "complete", while also ending the US Naval blockade on the strategically critical waterway.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorise the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz and, simultaneously herewith, authorise the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!" Trump stated in a separate post on Truth Social.

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However, Trump, in a separate post, stated that the strategic waterway would again be open after the signing of the agreement on Friday in Geneva, noting that the "Great Deal" was aimed at bringing "Peace and Security" to the whole region.

"This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World! Trump stated in his post.

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil transit chokepoints, has remained under close international scrutiny amid heightened tensions in West Asia.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance today said that Washington and Tehran had already "signed the deal digitally" on Sunday, adding that any sanctions relief for Iran would depend on its compliance with the terms of the agreement, including measures related to its enriched uranium stockpile and verification mechanisms. (ANI)

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