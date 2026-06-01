Trump says Netanyahu has "no f***ing judgment," insists Iran deal remains on track despite Israeli strikes on Lebanon: Axios

Washington DC [US], June 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that the proposed US-Iran agreement aimed at ending the ongoing conflict remains on track despite Israeli strikes on Beirut and Iran's threat of retaliation, while expressing frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the timing of the strikes.

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Speaking to Axios, Trump said the deal, which was expected to be signed earlier on Sunday, had been delayed by a few hours following the escalation in Lebanon.

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"It shook it up. It delayed the signing by a few hours. It was supposed to be now. Now it is scheduled for a few hours from now," Trump said during a phone conversation with Axios.

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According to Axios, the Israeli strike in Lebanon's capital of Beirut took place just hours before the United States and Iran were expected to finalise an agreement aimed at ending hostilities between the two countries.

Trump said he was taken aback when his advisers informed him about the Israeli operation and voiced sharp criticism of Netanyahu's decision-making.

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"It is so bad -- I couldn't believe it. An hour before we are supposed to sign the deal," Trump said, adding that he had conveyed his displeasure directly to the Israeli Prime Minister.

The US President acknowledged that Hezbollah had launched attacks against Israel earlier but argued that the incident had not resulted in casualties or significant damage.

Lambasting Netanyahu, Trimp said, "Why did Bibi have to do a f***ing attack? I was so pissed off. I let him know. He has no f***ing judgement. I let him know that."

Trump maintained that the agreement with Iran would serve Israel's long-term security interests by preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons and enhancing oversight of Iran's nuclear programme.

According to Trump, the proposed deal would require the disposal of Iran's nuclear material and allow for snap inspections of Iranian nuclear facilities.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials have not publicly confirmed that an agreement is expected to be signed.

However, Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee, warned on X that "a strong response is coming" following the developments in Lebanon.

"Today's crime by the Zionist regime in Dahieh, Beirut, once again proved the U.S. is weak without credibility, as it is not even capable of controlling this illegitimate regime. A strong response is coming," the post read.

Despite the latest regional tensions, Trump expressed confidence that diplomatic efforts remained alive and that the deal could still move forward.

It was not immediately clear whether Washington had received direct assurances from Tehran regarding the signing process remaining on schedule. (ANI)

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