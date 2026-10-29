Trump says Netanyahu is in “pretty good shape” after “horror reports” of Israeli election

Washington, DC [US], October 29 (ANI): US President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in “pretty good shape” following partial election results indicating a tightly contested race, asserting that his endorsement significantly boosted Netanyahu's performance.

Speaking to Axios, Trump remarked, “I heard my endorsement made a big difference for Bibi.” The US President noted that he initially received “horror reports” regarding Netanyahu's election prospects but observed that the Israeli leader had improved his standing following the latest projections.

Advertisement

Commenting on whether he plans to assist in coalition-building efforts for a Netanyahu-led government, Trump stated, “I will take a look.”

Advertisement

According to information published by The Times of Israel, with 93 per cent of ballots tabulated, Netanyahu’s bloc has established an advantage over the Opposition alliance headed by Gadi Eisenkot. Nevertheless, neither grouping has reached the threshold of 61 seats required to form a parliamentary majority. Netanyahu’s faction is projected to secure 53 seats, marking a decline of 11 from its current strength, while Eisenkot's coalition stands to capture 48 seats. Additionally, Arab parties are anticipated to claim a historic 19 seats.

Trump's remarks coincide with Israel processing roughly 500,000 uncounted ballots, which include votes cast by military personnel, diplomatic staff, incarcerated individuals and citizens voting outside their assigned precincts. While these pending votes may shift seat allocations among rival factions, they are not projected to substantially alter the fundamental balance of power.

Advertisement

Earlier, Trump took credit for Netanyahu’s electoral rebound on Truth Social, asserting that his backing transformed what initially seemed like a certain defeat into a competitive stalemate or potential victory.

“When President Trump endorsed Bibi Netanyahu, the whole tide turned, and now, rather than a decisive defeat for a Great Prime Minister, it looks like a big come-from-behind stalemate, or even a WIN for Netanyahu. It all took place AFTER the Endorsement by President Trump, who only wants what is good for the Middle East, Israel, and the United States of America,” the post stated.

Trump threw his support behind Netanyahu prior to the vote, urging Israeli citizens to back the prime minister and emphasising that both nations must “finish the job that we started”.

During his campaign, Netanyahu similarly highlighted his rapport with Trump, describing the US president as a steadfast partner whose alliance offers Israel a vital pathway to counter threats posed by Iran. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)