DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / Trump says Putin wants Ukraine peace deal

Trump says Putin wants Ukraine peace deal

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:00 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], October 11 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin was eager to reach a settlement to end the war in Ukraine, while criticising Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for repeatedly missing opportunities to pursue peace negotiations.

Addressing reporters at Joint Base Andrews following his return from a political rally in Tennessee, the US leader claimed that Moscow was keen to secure an agreement, though he cast doubt on Kyiv's readiness to compromise.

Advertisement

In his remarks, Trump stated, “I think that Russia would like to make a deal, and we’ve had it back and forth. But Russia would like to make a deal.”

Advertisement

He further remarked, “But as I said, this is something that could have been solved many times, but for whatever reason, Zelenskyy does not want to make a deal.”

Reiterating his view that Putin wanted to bring the hostilities to a close, Trump added, “President Putin would like to see a settlement strongly.”

Advertisement

These presidential comments followed a telephone discussion between Trump and Putin on Friday, unfolding against a backdrop of fresh friction between Washington and Kyiv regarding US decisions to relax restrictions on Russian diesel exports.

Trump announced on Friday that Russia would supply diesel to the US and international markets to mitigate fuel shortages and escalating costs tied to the continuing war in Iran. This step prompted warnings from Zelenskyy, who contended that enabling Moscow to generate extra revenue from energy sales would bolster its military campaign.

This friction has further complicated Washington's diplomatic initiatives aimed at achieving an end to the war in Ukraine.

Additionally, Trump renewed his criticism of Zelenskyy for failing to conduct presidential elections amid the ongoing war, stating, “I think he should have an election, and he could have settled this thing many times.”

He maintained that Ukraine would have held a stronger position in peace negotiations if its administration had secured an agreement two years earlier. Highlighting Russia's numerical superiority in military strength, Trump argued that Kyiv ought to re-evaluate its diplomatic strategy.

Nevertheless, Trump's view of Putin's motives remains an individual assessment, as no formal agreement to halt the fighting emerged from the recent dialogue between the two heads of state.

Furthermore, the Kremlin has signalled that an immediate resumption of peace negotiations remains uncertain. According to a summary of Friday's call provided by Putin's foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, the Russian leader offered no commitment to restart talks with Ukraine. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts