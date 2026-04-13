Trump says rescued airmen from Iran are in "good shape"

Washington DC [US], April 13 (ANI): US President Donald Trump said that Trump said that the rescued airmen from Iran are in a good shape.

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He said, "They are in very good shape, and we're very proud of them."

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Trump had said on April 5 that the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations.

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He said, "WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Office Members, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is SAFE and SOUND!"

🚨“WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Office Members, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I… pic.twitter.com/FNPWV6MPvA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 5, 2026

The two crew members of the F-15E Strike Eagle, the first lost to enemy fire in the monthlong war, had both ejected from the cockpit on April 3 after Iran's military struck their plane. The jet's pilot was quickly rescued, but its weapons systems officer could not be found, setting off an urgent search with major consequences for Mr. Trump and the war that the United States and Israel launched on February 28, as per New York Times.

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Trump on April 6 said US authorities are actively searching for a suspected "leaker" who disclosed sensitive information about a second stranded American airman in Iran, warning of legal action against the media outlet involved.

Speaking at the White House briefing, Trump said the leak had complicated an ongoing rescue effort. According to him, Iranian authorities were previously unaware of the second pilot's situation.

Trump stated that US officials are attempting to identify the source of the disclosure.

"We're looking very hard to find that leaker," he said.

He further warned that the administration may take legal steps to compel cooperation from the media organisation that published the report. (ANI)

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