Trump says Russia to supply millions of tonnes of diesel to US and global markets after "successful" talks with Putin

Washington DC [US], October 10 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that Russia would immediately supply over 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to American and global markets, followed by additional shipments in the coming months.

Speaking about the "highly successful discussion” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump said that Russia would supply another 500,000 tonnes of diesel fuel during November and 1 million tonnes immediately thereafter.

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He added that Russia would deliver a further 3 million tonnes within a short period, depending on the condition of its diesel refineries.

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"I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, wherein it was agreed that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter. Additionally, based on the condition of their Diesel Refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel," Trump posted on Truth Social.

He further stated that the supplies, along with US control of the Strait of Hormuz, would bring down prices.

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“Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST!” Trump said.

He described lowering prices for Americans, particularly farmers, ranchers and truckers, as his “Greatest Priority” and called the announcement “very big and important”.

Trump also reiterated that Iran would not be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon.

"Additionally, it must be understood, that Iran will not have a Nuclear Weapon! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak recently said the country's diesel fuel market was balanced and that Moscow would consider partially reopening exports only in the event of overproduction, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

Novak said Russia had renewed its diesel export ban for October but would monitor domestic supply conditions.He added that Russia could not accumulate excessive fuel surpluses because storage constraints could force refineries to reduce production, potentially affecting the output of other petroleum products.

"It is a normal situation because since we produce 80% more diesel than (we) consume in the domestic market, we support the domestic market and cannot accumulate more surplus than available tankage. Otherwise, refining volumes have to be lowered, and this may adversely affect the output of other products enjoying demand," TASS news agency quoted Novak as saying.

This comes after the International Energy Agency's (IEA) Oil Market Report for September 2026, published on September 11, reported that diesel prices in the United States surpassed USD 200 per barrel in early September, marking a 94 per cent increase from pre-war levels.

The report attributed the tightening of global markets to supply disruptions linked to the war in West Asia and Russia's refining crisis. It also noted that net diesel and gasoil exports from Gulf countries and Russia fell by 1.6 million barrels per day in August compared with February, while global observed oil inventories declined by 507 million barrels since the start of the war.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was ready to do everything in its power to help Iran resolve the ongoing regional conflict involving the United States and Israel.

Putin made the remarks during a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Turkmenistan, where the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and regional developments.

Pezeshkian, meanwhile, said Iran would continue negotiations despite previous attacks during rounds of engagement with the United States.

“We are in talks, but every time we engage in dialogue with America, they attack again; however, we will not withdraw from the negotiating table,” he said, according to Iranian news agency ISNA.(ANI)

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