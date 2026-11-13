Trump says "too early" to decide on 2028 GOP successor, calls endorsement "a feel"

Washington DC [US], November 13 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said that it was too early to decide whether he would endorse a Republican candidate to succeed him in the 2028 presidential election, indicating that his eventual choice would depend on how the political landscape develops.

During an interview with Salem News Channel, Trump was asked whether he would back a potential Republican successor before or during the 2028 presidential primaries after the GOP suffered a massive loss in the 2026 US Midterms.

"I don't know. You know, it depends on how – what the feeling is," Trump said.

Describing the decision as a matter of personal assessment, he added, "It's a feel. It's a touch. It's too early to say. I like a lot of people."

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Trump, however, expressed confidence in his influence over Republican electoral contests, claiming that candidates backed by him generally perform well.

"Almost everybody that I endorse wins," he said.

The President also weighed in on the timeline for the Republican Party's 2028 presidential nomination contest, suggesting that debates among potential candidates should begin in about a year.

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When asked when the party should start its presidential primary debates, Trump responded, "I would say in a year. I think a year is a lot of time."

He further described the process as one that should unfold over an extended period, saying, "I mean, you go to some countries; they have, like, a period of two weeks, which is probably too short. But I think a year process."

Trump also praised the Republican Party's potential candidates, saying there were several capable figures who could emerge as contenders in the next presidential race.

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"I don't know about on the other side, we have some very good people on the bench. We really do. We have some very good candidates," he said.

Trump has previously sent mixed signals about his involvement in the 2028 succession race, at times suggesting that he might not endorse anyone and at other times indicating that he could support potential contenders, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. (ANI)

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