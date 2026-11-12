Washington, DC [US], November 12 (ANI): US President Donald Trump underscored that America no longer needs a diplomatic deal with Iran, directing Vice President JD Vance instead to focus on alleged crime and corruption in Democratic-led states following recent midterm election losses.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump appeared to shift Vance’s public priorities away from diplomatic outreach with Tehran, a role the Vice President had recently been weighing, and toward domestic political grievances.

"I have asked Vice President Vance to focus his complete and total attention on the Massive Corruption and Crime taking place in Democrat run Cities and States throughout the U.S.," Trump wrote.

Dismissing the need for an agreement to formally end the ongoing conflict with Iran, Trump argued that Washington already holds the upper hand.

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"We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait!" he stated, referring to frozen Iranian assets and US naval control around the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump's remarks come shortly after The Wall Street Journal reported that Vance is considering the possibility of engaging in direct negotiations with a senior Iranian security official as the Trump administration seeks to carve out a diplomatic path toward resolving the ongoing conflict with Tehran, which Vance had publicly linked to the Republican Party's defeats in last week's midterm elections.

Turning his attention to domestic affairs, Trump singled out Democratic-governed states, specifically naming Minnesota, California, and Illinois, accusing their leadership of widespread financial mismanagement and theft.

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"The Blue States, such as Minnesota, California, Illinois, and many more, are all poorly run, corrupt disasters. Billions of Dollars is being stolen each and every month," Trump alleged. "Our Budget could be quickly BALANCED with the correction of this large scale criminal activity. CORRUPTION is in the Democrat Leadership’s blood!"

The Democrat Party, lead by one of the most Corrupt and anti-American groups of political leaders and hacks in the history of our Country, and even the World, is doing everything in their power to get away from MASSIVE BLUE STATE CORRUPTION by saying, over and over again, that the Trump Administration is corrupt. It is a sound bite that they viciously use, over and over again, in order to nullify the TREMENDOUS & UNPRECEDENTED theft that has taken place in our Blue States - Minnesota, California, and others, all over the U.S.A. I, perhaps foolishly because the Fake News refuses to write about it, including in my First Term, don’t even take a Salary, worth Millions of Dollars. I am the only President to have done so! In any event, THE DEMOCRATS ARE CORRUPT AND EVIL, and I am the exact opposite! Fight hard, Republicans, or you won’t have a Country left!

Trump also tied these claims to the recent midterm results and renewed scrutiny from Democratic lawmakers.

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Accusing Democrats of targeting Republicans with "knowingly false accusations and charges" to deflect from state-level issues, he claimed that "cheating" and political attacks were "how they won the Midterms".

"Does anybody remember, in my First Term, the relentless effort by the anti-American Dumocrats to get my personal Tax Returns, something that has always been off limits for anyone other than Donald J. Trump. Shockingly, they won this unprecedented right in the U.S. Supreme Court, and hired the best and toughest accountants in the Country to “get Trump.” After one year of intense work, these brilliant Democrat inspired accountants FOUND NOTHING except that I paid my taxes and did everything right. Now, in order to deflect from MASSIVE BLUE STATE CORRUPTION & CRIME, they are at it again, illegally threatening Republicans with knowingly false accusations and charges. Other than cheating, this is how they won the Midterms - But we won’t let our Country go to hell!" Trump wrote.

Recalling the first-term Supreme Court battle over his personal tax returns, Trump maintained that accountants found he had "paid my taxes and did everything right," while reiterating that he did not take a presidential salary during his first term.

"The Democrat Party... is doing everything in their power to get away from MASSIVE BLUE STATE CORRUPTION by saying, over and over again, that the Trump Administration is corrupt," he wrote, urging Republicans to "fight hard."

" It is a sound bite that they viciously use, over and over again, in order to nullify the TREMENDOUS & UNPRECEDENTED theft that has taken place in our Blue States - Minnesota, California, and others, all over the U.S.A. I, perhaps foolishly because the Fake News refuses to write about it, including in my First Term, don’t even take a Salary, worth Millions of Dollars. I am the only President to have done so! In any event, THE DEMOCRATS ARE CORRUPT AND EVIL, and I am the exact opposite! Fight hard, Republicans, or you won’t have a Country left!" Trump added.

As stated in The Wall Street Journal report, President Donald Trump has authorised Vance to take charge of fresh diplomatic initiatives, indicating his openness to restart negotiations with Iran.

The discussions are currently at a preliminary stage, with no meeting date finalised. Nevertheless, Washington and Iranian interlocutors have maintained contact through regional partners to explore options for resuming dialogue.

Vance reportedly wrote to Mohsen Rezaei, secretary-general of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, in October to request a meeting. However, Rezaei stated on Tuesday that there was no schedule for him to hold talks with the American Vice President.

This shift underscores a notable evolution in the administration's diplomatic approach, positioning Vance at the forefront of engagement with Tehran. His emergence has concurrently relegated envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to secondary roles in ongoing negotiations, according to the Journal, citing US sources.

With Vance spearheading the renewed diplomatic effort, the prospect of direct engagement introduces a new variable. Whether the Iranian leadership will ultimately sit across the table from the Vice President remains uncertain. (ANI)

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