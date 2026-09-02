Trump says US has "almost total control" of Hormuz Strait as Iran faces missile strikes

Washington DC [US], September 2 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) claimed that the United States has "almost total control" of the Strait of Hormuz, while saying Iran's economy is "totally collapsing", amid escalating tensions in the region.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was not seeking to force Iran into negotiations and dismissed reports that he was trying to bring Tehran back to the bargaining table.

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"I'm not trying to force Iran to the bargaining table, as ABC Fake News reported. I couldn't care less if they sign a worthless, to them, agreement. I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing. They are just playing out the inevitable, he said.

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Trump also called on Iranians to challenge their government, asking, "When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?"

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Meanwhile, missile strikes were reported near the southwestern Iranian cities of Ahvaz and Aghajari, according to IRIB.

The Deputy Minister of Security and Law Enforcement of the Khuzestan Governorate said that two locations around Ahvaz and Aghajari had been targeted by missiles.

"Two points around the cities of Ahvaz and Aghajari were attacked by missiles by the terrorist enemy of America. Additional news will be announced later," the official said, according to IRIB.

The remarks by the US President come at a time when the United States Central Command Forces said that it completed the wave of strikes against Iranian military targets, which included air defence sites, mine-laying capabilities, and communications sites, among others.

CENTCOM said that the strikes follow recent "attempted attacks" by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members.

Iran's IRNA News Agency claimed that in response to the American strikes, the IRGC Aerospace Force executed a significant ballistic missile operation against the US Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan, specifically targeting RQ-4 and MQ-9 UAV hangars. It further claimed that the strikes resulted in the elimination of several drones and the deaths of multiple pilots and flight crew members.

The latest slew of developments came as Iran had vowed a decisive response shortly after US President Donald Trump said that Washington launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz. They come after what Trump claimed was in retaliation for Iran attempting to add sea mines to the Strait.

Trump added that any retaliation by Iran against the "very justified attack" will see a stronger response by Washington--however, also hinting that a much bigger attack against Tehran remains in store. (ANI)

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