DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / Trump says US has "concrete plans" to help Lebanon oust Hezbollah

Trump says US has "concrete plans" to help Lebanon oust Hezbollah

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:22 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington, DC [India], July 21 (ANI): US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that Washington has "concrete plans" in place to assist Lebanon in ousting Hezbollah, while confirming that Israeli forces are currently "re-deploying" from the region.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office alongside Lebanese President Joseph Aoun during a high-level bilateral meeting, Trump emphasised that the nation has been "badly treated" for too long, promising a shift toward international respect and stability.

Advertisement

"We're going to have it properly treated and treated with respect that it deserves. And, Mr. President, it's an honor having you," Trump said.

Advertisement

Detailing the strategy regarding Hezbollah, President Trump said he and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun would be discussing "concrete plans" for the US to help Lebanon oust the group.

"We'll be speaking about that today with your president, and we have some very concrete plans already in store for that, with others going in and helping. But they're also becoming much more self-sufficient, and we will be speaking about that," Trump said.

Advertisement

Addressing military developments on the ground, the US President noted that Israel is currently "re-deploying" to other areas of southern Lebanon as day two of its planned withdrawal from so-called "pilot zones" in the country continues.

Trump emphasised that the Israeli Defence Forces are "in the process" of withdrawing from Lebanon after the US State Department announced that pilot zone operations began in the villages of Froun, Srifa, and Zawtar Al-Gharbiya in accordance with the Trilateral Framework, as a direct outcome of latest discussions between Israel and Lebanon.

"That was a great agreement they signed with Lebanon," he said, adding they are "redeploying."

In a notable diplomatic statement, Trump also expressed openness to direct talks with Hezbollah if requested by the Lebanese leadership.

"I would speak to Hezbollah. I speak to everybody," he said, adding if Aoun asked him to speak to Hezbollah, he would.

When asked about regional normalisation efforts, the US President praised the scope of the Middle East peace frameworks and signalled that more nations could soon join the Abraham Accords.

"The Abraham Accords have been, I think, a tremendous success. I think you're going to see a lot of countries joining pretty soon. As you know, we have our original group, and it's so successful for them... I think Lebanon has a very important place," Trump remarked.

However, the Lebanon's army has claimed that Israeli forces opened fire "in the vicinity" of the Lebanese soldiers as they deployed in the southern town of Zawtar al-Gharbiya in Nabatieh district.

In a post on X, the army command wrote, "During the implementation by the military units of the deployment operation in the western town of Zrarieh - Nabatieh, Israeli occupation forces opened fire in the vicinity of these units."

The army said that the alleged Israeli actions jeopardise the implementation of the deployment and the agreed framework.

"The army command confirms that this aggression will obstruct the implementation of deployment steps in the experimental areas being conducted within the framework of communications with the Military Coordination Group for Lebanon MCG4L," it added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts