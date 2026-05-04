Trump says US in "very positive discussions" with Iran as negotiations continue

Washington DC [US], May 4 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said that his representatives are having "very positive" discussions, signalling continued diplomatic engagement even as both sides exchange competing proposals on regional tensions.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said his representatives were actively engaged with Tehran and suggested the talks could lead to "something very positive for all".

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He said, "I am fully aware that my Representatives are having very positive discussions with the Country of Iran, and that these discussions could lead to something very positive for all."

Trump's comments were earlier echoed by US special envoy Steve Witkoff, who told CNN that Washington remains engaged with Tehran.

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"We're in conversation," Witkoff said, referring to ongoing diplomatic contacts aimed at exploring potential negotiations to end the conflict. Witkoff was speaking from Trump's Doral golf club during the PGA Cadillac Championship, where he was seen alongside the president.

Trump's latest tone marked a notable shift from comments he made a day earlier, when he sharply criticised Iran's proposal. He said, he "can't imagine" the latest proposal from Iran "would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump had rejected Iran's latest proposal aimed at resolving the ongoing regional conflict, saying the offer is "not acceptable", as reported by The Times of Israel.

According to the Israeli news platform, Trump made a similar statement during a brief phone call with Kan News correspondent Nathan Guttman.

In a post on X, Guttman quoted Trump saying, "It's not acceptable to me. I've studied it, I've studied everything - it's not acceptable."

In additional comments reported by Kan News, Trump said the regional military campaign was progressing successfully. "The campaign is going great," Trump said.

He added, "The Iranians want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with what they've offered."

"There are things I can't agree to," Trump said, without elaborating on specific objections to Tehran's proposal.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Sunday said that Tehran has received Washington's response to Iran's proposal through Pakistan.

Speaking in an interview with the Iranian state broadcaster SNN TV, Baghaei said, "The United States' view on Tehran's proposal via Pakistan has reached Iran.This perspective is currently under review, and Iran's response will be provided after finalisation."

Baghaei stressed that Iran's "14-point proposal" is solely aimed at ending the conflict in the region and does not address nuclear issue.

"Our 14-point plan exclusively focuses on ending the war and contains no issues related to the nuclear domain," Baghaei said during the televised interview.

"At this stage, our focus is on the specifics of ending the war in the region, including Lebanon," he added.

According to Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency, Baghaei also rejected reports suggesting the proposal involved mine-clearing operations in the Strait of Hormuz.

"The claim of mine-clearing in the Strait of Hormuz by the United States is fundamentally not part of our plan. These claims are fabricated and concocted by certain media outlets," he said.

The Iranian spokesperson also reiterated Tehran's position against negotiations conducted under pressure or imposed timelines."Iran rejects negotiations under ultimatum and deadline," Baghaei said, according to Tasnim.

He further explained that the proposed framework envisions "an initial halt followed by examination of details over a 30-day period."

Addressing the issue of guarantees in any future arrangement, Baghaei said, "The concept of 'guarantee' in this perspective is not reliance on the counterparty's commitment, but rather dependence on internal power and levers."

His remarks came as a 14-point response to a proposal from the United States had been submitted by Tehran, state media outlet Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday. (ANI)

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