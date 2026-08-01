Trump says US must be 'very careful' over granting Ukraine Patriot missile licence

Washington, DC [US], August 1 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Friday stated that Washington must exercise caution regarding proposals to permit Ukraine to manufacture Patriot interceptor missiles, signalling potential ambiguity over a licence previously indicated for Kyiv to reinforce its air defence capabilities.

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Addressing reporters at the Camp David presidential retreat, Trump indicated that a final determination has not been reached on whether Ukraine will be allowed to produce one of the US military's most advanced air defence systems.

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"These weapons are incredible. We have to be very careful about letting somebody build them," Trump stated.

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The comments echoed remarks made during an interview with the Financial Times, where Trump expressed that he was "not sure" whether the United States would grant Ukraine a licence to manufacture Patriot missiles, appearing to reverse the position outlined earlier this month.

"It's a very extraordinary weapon, and ... we have to be a little bit careful of who we license to. We don't really license equipment," Trump said.

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Reiterating his focus on ending the war rather than expanding weapons production, Trump emphasised that achieving peace remains the primary objective.

"Very simply put, we want the war in Ukraine with Russia ended. I'm not looking for missiles. We're looking for peace," he said.

The stance contrasts with the position taken after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a NATO summit in Ankara in early July, where Trump indicated the United States would grant Ukraine the right to manufacture Patriot missiles and provide the technical know-how required to produce them.

The move was viewed as a significant boost to Kyiv's domestic defence industry.

Ukraine has repeatedly appealed to its Western allies for additional Patriot air defence systems and interceptor missiles as Russia has intensified missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.

Patriot interceptors are among the few Western air defence systems capable of shooting down high-speed ballistic missiles, making them vital defensive assets.

Ukrainian officials have argued that domestic production would reduce dependence on foreign deliveries and help address persistent shortages of interceptor missiles.

Rising demand linked to conflicts in both Ukraine and the Middle East has placed additional pressure on global Patriot missile stockpiles.

The development follows recent discussions between Trump and Zelenskyy at the White House.

Following that meeting, the Ukrainian president described the talks as productive and said they had discussed Ukraine's need for additional air defence systems and interceptor missiles, noting that Trump had accepted that the United States would provide licences allowing Ukraine to manufacture Patriot missiles.

However, Washington has not formally announced such an arrangement, and Trump's latest comments indicate the proposal remains under review as he seeks to position himself as a mediator in the conflict. (ANI)

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