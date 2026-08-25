Trump says US Navy informed him all mines "removed and/or detonated" from Hormuz

Washington, DC [US], August 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he had been informed by the US Navy that all mines had been removed or detonated from international waters in the Strait of Hormuz, while warning Iran that any attempt to lay new mines in the international waters would trigger an immediate US military response.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that Iran had been notified that any vessel involved in placing new mines in the strategic waterway would be "immediately and systematically destroyed."

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The US President also said Washington was maintaining close surveillance of the Strait, claiming that the US Space Force was monitoring "every square inch" of the waterway, adding that the US was also monitoring the "Pickaxe Mountain" and three other Iranian nuclear sites that had been destroyed.

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"I have just been informed by the United States Navy that all mines have been removed and/or detonated from within the International Waters of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has been notified that any ship or boat placing new mines will be immediately and systematically destroyed. Through Space Force, we are watching every square inch of the Strait, as we are, also, with Pickaxe Mountain and the already destroyed three other Nuclear sites. There is a Zero Tolerance policy on mine placement in full force and effect. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" the post read.

Trump's latest statement comes amid escalating pressure on Iran, with his administration pursuing both economic and military measures against Tehran.

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Earlier in the day, Trump alleged that Iran was facing a severe financial and humanitarian crisis, claiming that the Islamic Republic was unable to pay "large segments" of its military while accusing Iranian authorities of killing protesters.

"The failing Islamic Republic of Iran is not paying large segments of their military, while at the same time killing protesters, even when they are not protesting, at levels not seen before. It is a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions, and must be stopped, NOW," Trump said in a separate Truth Social post.

He had earlier claimed that Iran was "completely collapsing" and described the country as being in an "economic and military death spiral".

The remarks came as Washington intensified its economic pressure campaign against Tehran. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the launch of "Operation Economic Outcast", describing it as an effort to sever Iran's financial connections around the world and restrict revenue streams that Washington says support the Iranian government.

"The US Department of the Treasury has launched Operation Economic Outcast, an unprecedented campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran and its neighbours," Bessent said.

"Our goal is to sever every economic lifeline that sustains this tyrannical regime," he added.

Bessent said US authorities had identified networks allegedly used by Iran to move oil and circumvent sanctions. The Treasury Department has also expanded categories of Iran-related activities that could potentially face sanctions, including those involving digital assets, technology and shipping.

The Treasury Secretary said Tehran now faces a choice between international isolation and a return to the global economy.

"Iran now faces a clear choice, with only two paths before them: complete global isolation and a subsistence economy, or a path to normalcy with the opportunity to rejoin the global economy," Bessent said.

He also said Washington was pursuing "quiet diplomacy" with countries maintaining economic ties with Iran and would communicate its expectations regarding their dealings with Tehran.

"We find that the best way to engage with countries is through quiet diplomacy, and we are level-setting with every country to tell them our expectations," Bessent said.

Trump's latest warning over mines adds another layer to the escalating confrontation with Iran, placing the security of the Strait of Hormuz and the uninterrupted movement of commercial vessels at the centre of Washington's pressure campaign. (ANI)

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