DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / Trump says US will decide on Iran, either the "easy way or hard way"

Trump says US will decide on Iran, either the "easy way or hard way"

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:37 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], October 4 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that Washington will take a decision on Iran, stating that the outcome would come either the "easy way or the hard way", while asserting that Iran has been "decimated".

"We have a decision that I'll make about Iran. Iran's been decimated. So the only question is, it'll either be the easy way or the hard way. We'll have it the easy way or the hard way," Trump said to reporters outside the White House.

Advertisement

Trump's remarks came as he continued to withhold details of his forthcoming actions concerning Iran, while saying that the situation was progressing favourably and that Iran was not doing well.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump, when asked about his upcoming strategy regarding Iran, initially suggested that revealing his plans would generate significant headlines.

"If I told you, you'd have a major story, right? But you'll see. Working out very well. Iran is not doing well," Trump said.

Advertisement

The US President did not provide further details about potential administration measures or a timeline for his next steps.

Earlier, Trump said that the war with Iran would conclude "very quickly" and forecast a sharp decline in oil prices once the hostilities ended, while describing Tehran as heavily degraded economically and militarily.

Speaking to reporters in Texas, Trump said Iran faced a decisive choice over how the conflict would end.

"Iran will very soon be ending one way or the other," Trump said.

"It’ll either just say, look, they have 301 per cent inflation. They have no money; they have no currency. Their military has been defeated, their navy is gone, their air force is gone, everything's gone," he added.

"And, one way or the other, it’s going to end very quickly. And when that ends, oil prices are going to drop like a rock," the US President further stated.

Trump's latest remarks come amid continued US pressure on Iran, with preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear capability remaining a cornerstone of US policy. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts