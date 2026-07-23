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Home / United States / Trump says US will hold Iran responsible for any Houthi attacks

Trump says US will hold Iran responsible for any Houthi attacks

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ANI
Updated At : 06:47 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], July 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Tehran, stating that Washington will hold Iran directly accountable if the Houthi movement executes further attacks on maritime vessels.

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In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump highlighted that the United States had previously carried out a powerful military strike against the Houthis a year ago after the group disrupted global commerce and trade by targeting shipping lanes.

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"A year ago the United States of America attacked, very powerfully, the Houthis, for their interference with commerce and trade, by shooting at ships. Since that time, and during our conflict with Iran, they have acted very responsibly," Trump said.

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However, the President noted that the group had renewed its aggressive posture, alleging that they had "started up again" by firing upon two Saudi Arabian vessels the preceding evening.

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"Unfortunately, now they are starting up again, shooting at two Saudi Arabian ships last night," he stated.

Trump emphasised that his public declaration should serve as an explicit warning, cautioning that any subsequent offensive actions by the group would trigger direct retaliation against Iran.

"Please let this truth serve to represent that if they do this again, the US will hold Iran responsible, in that the Houthis are a Surrogate and/or Proxy of Iran," Trump said.

He warned that any continuation of such maritime assaults would result in "major military punishment" directed at both Tehran and the Yemen-based movement.

"Major military punishment will be inflicted upon Iran and, of course, the Houthis themselves," Trump stated.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the sudden escalation, Trump noted that the group's recent conduct marked a departure from their prior restraint, remarking that they had "acted very professionally and smartly" until the latest incident.

"I am very disappointed with (the Houthis) in that they have, until now, acted very professionally and smartly," Trump added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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