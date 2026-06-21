Trump says US will impose tolls on Hormuz if "deal not be completed" with Iran in 60 days

Washington DC [US], June 21 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local) said that Washington could impose tolls on vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz if the final deal with Iran is not reached, noting that the toll would be "for services rendered as the Guardian Angel" to the West Asia region.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that no such charges would be levied during the 60-day ceasefire period as part of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached between the US and Iran to end the hostilities in West Asia.

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"There will be NO TOLLS in the Hormuz Strait for 60 days during the Cease Fire Period, and there will be NO TOLLS after the 60 day period has expired, unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America, should the deal not be completed, for services rendered as the Guardian Angel to the countries of the Middle East for purposes of both past, present, and future reimbursement of costs," the post read.

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The remarks come as US Vice President JD Vance is expected to travel to Switzerland for negotiations with Iran following the signing of the MoU on Wednesday. Citing a source, Axios reported Vance's potential participation in the talks.

Trump and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian virtually signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday aimed at ending hostilities between the two countries, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and launching negotiations on a broader agreement, including the talks on Iran's nuclear programme.

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Meanwhile, US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are already in Switzerland, where the first round of talks with Iran on a potential nuclear deal is expected to take place on Sunday, US officials told Axios.

Axios also reported that the Iranian delegation left Tehran shortly after the Iranian armed forces announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in response to alleged violations of the ceasefire by the US and Israel.

Additionally, Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, also travelled to Switzerland earlier today. Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf is also expected to attend the talks, Axios reported.

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, also arrived in Switzerland on Friday, as Qatar is considered one of the principal mediators facilitating contacts between Washington and Tehran.

However, as the Israeli strikes in Lebanon continued despite the ceasefire agreement between Washington and Tehran, Iran on Saturday announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, US Central Command stated the commercial ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz increased on Saturday, adding that the "US forces continued operating in the general area to support freedom of navigation." (ANI)

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