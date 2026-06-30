Trump says Washington Reflecting Pool restored, warns monument vandals of 10-year prison sentence

Washington, DC [US], June 30 (ANI): US President Donald Trump announced on Monday (local time) that the Reflecting Pool in the federal capital has returned to complete functionality over the last 48 hours, confirming that authorities plan to drain the reservoir to repair the sabotaged "very expensive" waterproof lining.

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The US President issued a stern warning against targeting historical landmarks across Washington, DC, noting that perpetrators face a maximum of 10 years in prison.

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In a statement shared on his social media network Truth Social, the American leader held "Vandals and Radical Left SCUM" responsible for the destruction at the site, writing, "The Reflecting Pool, which suffered great damage due to the Vandals and Radical Left SCUM that hate our Country, has been, for the past two days, in full operation. It looks beautiful! After July 4th, we will release the water, fix the damage done to the very expensive waterproof matting, with the use of sharp knives and muscle, including the 350-foot gash along its right side, and have it looking as good as it was two weeks ago, when it was absolutely PERFECT!"

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Warning potential offenders against further acts of mischief, he added, "This will all happen very quickly. Security is watching very carefully for the almost 70 other Monuments, Statues, and Fountains that we renovated throughout Washington, D.C. If anyone attacks any of them, they get as much as 10 years in jail. In any event, go check it out -- The Reflecting Pool is magnificent! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

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These developments unfold as American law enforcement agencies brace for a highly demanding period, with the country preparing to observe the 250th anniversary of its independence amid a surge in political volatility within the national capital, highlighted by recent gun-firing incidents recorded in close proximity to the White House.

Trump, alongside White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, subsequently alleged that the individuals suspected of the sabotage shared connections with the Democratic Party, though no supporting evidence was provided.

Following the deployment of National Guard troops to safeguard the location and the erection of security barriers to prevent subsequent security breaches, maintenance teams are currently working to restore the base of the pool and clear out the algae using hydrogen peroxide and specialised vacuums.

Meanwhile, lawmakers on Capitol Hill have sought detailed explanations regarding the security oversights that permitted the situation to occur in the first place. (ANI)

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