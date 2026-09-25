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Home / United States / Trump says Xi agreed to his "Super Intelligence" rebranding of AI

Trump says Xi agreed to his "Super Intelligence" rebranding of AI

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ANI
Updated At : 07:32 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], September 25 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Friday said that he held a “very productive” meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House as the two leaders discussed AI cooperation between the US and China amid global slowdown calls.

Trump said Xi seemed to agree to his “Super Intelligence” framing instead of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

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“Very productive meeting with President Xi for both the USA and China. Tremendous things will be happening. Like almost everyone else, he seemed to like calling the poorly and inaccurately named Artificial Intelligence to a far more accurate and important name, SUPER INTELLIGENCE. That would be ‘SUPER!’ Everyone last night agreed, also,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

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According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, earlier Xi also said both China and the United States possess strong AI capabilities and argued that competition should be accompanied by greater cooperation.

"The right thing to do is to draw on each other’s strengths, not guard against each other," Xi said.

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He proposed continued dialogue between the two countries on AI, including exchanges on its risks and benefits and joint efforts to prevent its misuse and abuse.

"AI must be kept under human control. A people-centred approach should be upheld, and AI should be developed for the positive and for good, so that AI will serve the progress of humanity," Xi said.

The meeting came against the backdrop of the two countries previewing new AI models and calls for extending oversight to Chinese open-source systems.

Meanwhile, the Chinese President also urged the United States to oppose “Taiwan independence” and handle the Taiwan question with caution.

The two leaders held talks on the morning of September 24 as part of Xi’s three-day visit to the United States. The meeting marked the second encounter between the two leaders in less than six months. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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