Trump seeks public vote on alternatives to AI names, suggests 'Superior', 'Extreme' and 'Supreme Intelligence'

Washington DC [US], September 20 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) floated alternative names for artificial intelligence, describing the term “Artificial Intelligence” as inaccurate and “ineloquent” while asking the public to vote on what he called a more suitable name for the rapidly developing technology.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump shared a poll proposing alternatives including “Superior Intelligence", “Extreme Intelligence” and “Supreme Intelligence”.

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“Many people think that the words ‘Artificial Intelligence’ are inaccurate, and very ineloquent, relative to AI, or Artificial Intelligence,” Trump wrote.

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“A far more elegant and accurate description of this new phenomena would be Superior Intelligence (SI) or, Extreme Intelligence (EI) or, Supreme Intelligence (SI),” he said.

Trump described the question as a poll and urged people to participate.

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“This is a Poll, and I would appreciate everybody voting! Which is the best name for this ever growing ‘Revolution?’” he said.

Trump's remarks come amid growing expectations over the economic impact of AI and the massive investment being made in AI infrastructure and computing capacity.

Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk recently said AI could significantly accelerate US economic growth in the coming year.

“My guess is that AI roughly doubles US GDP growth next year from Rs 2% to Rs 4%,” Musk said on X, adding, “Maybe even more.”

The projection comes as the AI investment cycle faces increasing scrutiny over the scale of capital spending and the ability of companies to generate sufficient returns.

According to a recent report by brokerage firm Dolat Capital, major technology companies and hyperscalers are increasingly financing AI investments through internal cash flows, debt and equity, making the sector's spending cycle more exposed to broader financial conditions.

The brokerage said rising bond yields, government borrowing, infrastructure spending and policy changes were increasing the cost of capital.

It identified AI monetisation as one of the key unresolved issues, citing falling token costs, improving model efficiency and rapid technological changes as factors that could affect returns on investment.

“The key risk is not demand for AI, but whether incremental investment continues to generate sufficient returns to sustain the current pace of spending,” the report said.

Dolat Capital said the next phase of the AI investment cycle would depend on hyperscalers' guidance, the pace of AI monetisation and movements in long-term bond yields. (ANI)

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