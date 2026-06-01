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Home / United States / Trump shares AI-generated image of himself on Mount Rushmore, reviving "dream" to join iconic US presidents

Trump shares AI-generated image of himself on Mount Rushmore, reviving "dream" to join iconic US presidents

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ANI
Updated At : 05:45 AM Jun 01, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], June 1 (ANI): In a striking digital assertion of his legacy, US President Donald Trump has circulated a digitally fabricated rendering portraying his own likeness alongside the historic American leaders immortalised on Mount Rushmore.

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The image, disseminated via his Truth Social platform, positions the American leader alongside George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln--the quartet of iconic presidents etched into the granite facade of the South Dakota landmark. Trump chose to propagate the visual depiction without appending any accompanying textual remarks.

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The Mount Rushmore National Memorial stands as a monumental effigy chiselled directly into the granite topography of the Black Hills in Keystone, South Dakota. The landmark exhibits the 60-foot-tall countenances of the four former heads of state, intended to signify the birth, territorial growth, economic progress, and structural endurance of the United States.

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The original sculptor, Gutzon Borglum, handpicked these specific statesmen to encapsulate the inaugural 150 years of American heritage. Within this framework, George Washington embodies the establishment of the republic and the revolutionary quest for autonomy, whilst Thomas Jefferson denotes its territorial broadening. Meanwhile, Theodore Roosevelt is included to signify national advancement and America's rise to international prominence, whereas Abraham Lincoln signifies national preservation amidst the fractures of the American Civil War.

The prospect of adding Trump to the national landmark traces back to a 2018 encounter, during which Trump confided to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem that it was his "dream" to see his visage permanently sculpted into the cliffside. In the intervening years, he has enthusiastically championed the concept, contending that the milestones achieved throughout his governance warrant his integration into the monument.

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The American leader previously introduced the proposition during a public address in 2020. Within the legislature, staunch congressional proponents, including Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna, have advanced formal legislative proposals instructing the Department of the Interior to orchestrate the sculpting of Trump's image onto the rock face.

Furthermore, prominent executive officials, including Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, have sustained momentum for the initiative by openly implying that the historical site possesses sufficient structural space to accommodate an additional countenance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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