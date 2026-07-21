Trump signs executive order to secure US defence supply chains

Washington DC [US], July 21 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday (US local time) signed an executive order aimed at further strengthening America's defence supply chains, with a focus on critical materials and components required to manufacture that equipment.

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The details were shared in a Fact Sheet released by the White House on Monday.

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The order directed the Department of War to begin with regulatory action requiring more comprehensive supply chain mapping for critical supply chains, as designated by the Secretary of War.

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It also encouraged defence contractors to begin qualifying new domestic sources of critical minerals, materials, and components used in designated national security procurements, from domestic and partner nation sources, while also removing regulatory barriers in the qualification process.

"The Order limits circumstances in which the Secretary of Defence should issue waivers for critical materials from covered nations under 10 U.S.C. 4872, including, in certain cases, requiring mitigation plans to onshore supply chains,"

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The Fact Sheet noted how despite longstanding prohibitions on the use of sensitive materials sourced from geopolitical adversaries, supply chain resilience and domestic production has been historically under-prioritised.

It mentioned that in order for American dominance to continue in an era of renewed great power competition, "the United States must secure its supply chains against physical, cyber, and economic subversion."

The White House Fact Sheet also highlighted previous executive orders signed by Trump as Washington continues to strengthen its defence capabilities.

These included one signed in February 2026, establishing the America First Arms Transfer Strategy to ensure that the American industrial base remains the Arsenal of Freedom for the United States and all of our partners and allies.

Other executive orders signed by Trump mentioned in the Fact Sheet included one in January 2025, to modernise defence acquisitions and spur innovation in the defence industrial base, another one signed March 2025 to boost American mineral production, streamline permitting, and enhance national security and in April 2025 to modernise defence acquisitions and spur innovation in the defence industrial base.

It recalled how President Trump campaigned on the promise to rebuild America's depleted military equipment and supplies, emphasising the need to restore its strength and readiness after years of neglect and that under his leadership, America's military superiority and national security have been "restored" via securing reliable supplies of critical materials and supply chains.

The Fact Sheet underlined how this came as part of the Trump administration's actions to ensure America's "military dominance." (ANI)

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