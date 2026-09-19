Trump signs Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 into law

Washington DC [US], September 19 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 into law, expanding statutory sanctions, tariffs and prohibitions targeting Russia and extending existing sanctions on Iran, the White House said.

The legislation, signed on Friday, gives the US President authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods from countries that meet specified criteria linked to purchases of Russian crude oil or natural gas and sanctions evasion.

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The measure also targets Russian officials, financial institutions, defence-related networks and the country's so-called “shadow fleet” of vessels used to transport energy while circumventing Western restrictions. It further extends the Iran Sanctions Act for five years.

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The bill passed the US Senate by 86-11 in August before clearing the House of Representatives by 262-159 earlier this week. It was named after the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who was a leading supporter of the legislation.

A key provision allows the President to impose targeted duties of up to 100 per cent on the five largest importers of Russian crude oil or natural gas, as well as countries facilitating Russian oil sanctions evasion. The measure does not automatically impose a 100 per cent tariff on any specific country.

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The legislation has particular significance for India and China, which remain among the major buyers of Russian crude. The law creates a statutory pathway for potential tariffs on imports from countries that continue specified purchases of Russian energy.

The legislation also provides the President with waiver authority under specified conditions, including certification to Congress that a waiver is in the national interest.

Supporters have said the measure is intended to increase economic pressure on Moscow and reduce revenues supporting Russia's war in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the legislation, describing sanctions as an important tool to pressure Russia towards peace.

The law has also drawn criticism from some US lawmakers over the broad tariff powers granted to the President and concerns about their potential economic consequences. (ANI)

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