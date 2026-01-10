Trump signs order to protect Venezuelan oil revenue held in US accounts
The White House has stated this in a fact sheet
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at protecting revenue from the sale of Venezuelan oil that is held in US Treasury accounts from "attachment or judicial process”, the White House said on Saturday.
"President Trump is preventing the seizure of Venezuelan oil revenue that could undermine critical US efforts to ensure economic and political stability in Venezuela," the White House said in a fact sheet.
