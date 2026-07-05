Trump slams Chicago leaders: Contrasts deaths in shooting incidents to US casualties in Iran conflict

Washington, DC [US], July 5 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Sunday launched a biting critique of Democratic-led local governance in Illinois state, contrasting more deaths in shooting incidents in Chicago to the US casualties in the Iran conflict.

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According to the data from the Chicago Police Department, 137 people died in shooting incidents in March, 97 died in February, and 858 people have become victims of shooting incidents till June this year. In contrast, as per CENTCOM, 13 US military service members have died during the conflict in Iran.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that "over 273 Americans have been shot since the war in Iran began... in Chicago."

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The remark comes amid an ongoing political feud between President Trump and Illinois leaders, with the President effectively questioning Chicago's leadership, including Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, by suggesting they are failing to maintain order at home. Trump has frequently used Truth Social to demand that Illinois leaders request federal military, claiming he could make Chicago safe "in one month".

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Earlier in June, the US President made repeated calls for federal military intervention in Chicago after at least 24 shooting incidents across the city.

"At least 39 people injured, 4 dead, in Chicago weekend shootings," the President stated on his Truth Social account, addressing Illinois Governor JB Pritzker for the second time.

"Governor Pritzker, I, as President, can fix this, FAST and permanently. D.C., Memphis, New Orleans, all down to record lows, and quickly! CALL ME!"

Prior to this, Trump had questioned why the Governor had not reached out, asserting, "I could make Chicago a safe city in ONE MONTH. In ONE YEAR, it would be one of the safest!!!"

Governor Pritzker responded to the President's remarks, initially ridiculing Trump over the maintenance of the Washington Monument's Reflecting Pool and his oversight of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

"I don't think that we should be listening to this President about promises that he makes or that he has any idea how to protect us in the state of Illinois," Pritzker said. (ANI)

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