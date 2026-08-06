Trump slams Iran war munitions depletion reports, says "leakers" being hunted down, to face long jail terms

Washington DC [US], August 6 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has slammed reports claiming that American military stockpiles have been significantly depleted during the Iran conflict, saying the United States has "massive amounts" of munitions and warning that individuals who leaked information about military inventories would face prosecution and lengthy prison sentences.

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Trump's remarks came after a CNN report cited multiple sources as saying that US military commanders had raised concerns over critically low stockpiles of certain munitions, particularly air defence interceptors, following the conflict with Iran.

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"The U.S. has massive amounts of "munitions," especially of certain types. Additionally, large amounts are being manufactured and shipped to the U.S. as needed. Defense companies are building the largest number of plants and factories in our country's history. The "leakers" of these treasonous statements are being hunted down. Long term jail sentences will be sought!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

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CNN, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the US military had used a significant portion of its interceptors for key missile defence systems since the start of the war, with senior commanders warning that some Pentagon stockpiles had fallen to concerning levels.

According to the report, the US military has depleted nearly 80 per cent of its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile inventory compared with pre-war levels and has used around half of its Patriot interceptors during the conflict, citing two sources familiar with the latest inventory assessments.

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The report noted that the scale of THAAD depletion had not previously been publicly disclosed. The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has estimated that the US had approximately 452 THAAD missiles and around 2,200 Patriot interceptors of the two most modern variants in its stockpile before the Iran war began.

CNN also reported that concerns over air defence shortages have extended to US allies in the Gulf, with several countries worried that reduced availability of American defence systems could affect their ability to respond to potential Iranian missile and drone attacks.

Several Gulf nations rely on US-provided air defence capabilities and have expressed concerns that depleted inventories could limit their ability to intercept threats, particularly if they become targets following any further US escalation, according to officials cited by CNN.

Trump had earlier dismissed concerns over military stockpiles reaching dangerously low levels, directly refuting reports that interceptor shortages are constraining American military strategy in the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Trump rejected claims that dwindling munitions pose a problem for US defence capabilities, asserting, "We have far more munitions than anyone in the world, and far more than we need."

Trump had also called off "the biggest attack since World War II" on Iran, citing possible negotiations over the Strait of Hormuz.

However, officials said that the low levels of the stockpile influenced Trump's decisions on whether to conduct additional large-scale strikes against Iran. (ANI)

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