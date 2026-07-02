Trump takes maiden flight on Qatar-gifted Air Force One

Washington DC [US], July 2 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) took the first ride on the newly upgraded Air Force One 747, which was donated by the Qatari royal family.

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Trump called it the greatest commercial plane ever built. He landed at Joint Base Andrews following a big visit to North Dakota for the upcoming opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.

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"So this will be the first flight of what I think is maybe the greatest commercial plane ever built. I said to Boeing, what's the best one? They said this is the best plane ever built and you're going to have the privilege of flying it, and I have a privilege also of flying it," he said.

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A historic trip today. Very rarely does an Administration get to unveil a new Air Force One, a symbol of American strength and power across the world. Only President Trump could have made this a reality. pic.twitter.com/Xi54HkBDe9 — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) July 2, 2026

The gift was an unconditional gift estimated to be worth about USD 400 million, and upon receiving it, scores of questions mushroomed on legal, ethical and national security grounds. The plane has a new color scheme -- white, red and navy blue -- and other changes that make it similar to the personal jet Trump has used for years, as per CNN.

"This is a plane that the United States of America should have. Our Air Force One was 35, 36 years old and it would be parked next to the new ones like this and it really didn't look appropriate for our country. So we're very proud of this. The country is very proud of it. And you can do two things: you can low-key it or you can show it. And I think the country should be very proud of it. And it's beautiful and you'll see that in a little while when you board up," Trump said.

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Trump further said that the US couldn't build a plane like that, and it has cost little very little relative to what it would cost if the US did it a different way.

"Well it cost very little relative to what it would cost if we did it a different way. So this was a gift from a country that's treated us very well and they're an ally of us over in the Middle East, Qatar. And I went to Boeing, I said "who has the best one?" They said "Qatar. There's no, there's never been a plane like it." Frankly, we couldn't build a plane like this because we wouldn't be willing to spend the kind of money necessary. They spent top dollar," he said.

Earlier on May 19, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the plane is a donation to the United States Air Force.

"The government of Qatar, the Qatari family, has offered to donate this plane to the United States Air Force, where that donation will be accepted according to all legal and ethical obligations. It will be retrofitted to the highest of standards by the Department of Defense and the United States Air Force. This plane is not a personal donation or gift to the President of the United States. And everyone who wrote that last week should go and correct their stories because this is a donation to our country and to the United States Air Force. As for a timeline, because it is the United States Air Force that is accepting the plane, I would defer you to them for specifics because the President, frankly, has nothing to do with it. It's the Air Force's project to take on," she had said. (ANI)

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