Washington DC [US], March 18 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday took a dig at the country's allies over their reluctance to support the United States in its ongoing conflict with Iran and said he wonders "what would happen if we 'finished off' what's left of the Iranian Terror State" and that "would get some of our non-responsive 'Allies' in gear, and fast"

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Calling out the "non-responsive" allies for refusing to support Washington's operations against Tehran, Trump claims that the United States don't depend on the route, which he mentioned as the "so-called 'Straight'".

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In a post on Truth Social, he said, "I wonder what would happen if we 'finished off' what's left of the Iranian Terror State, and let the Countries that use it, we don't, be responsible for the so called 'Straight?' That would get some of our non-responsive 'Allies' in gear, and fast!!!"

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Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump slammed its allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) after several NATO countries conveyed their unwillingness to participate in the US military campaign against Iran amid the West Asia conflict.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the US does not require their assistance in its ongoing military operations in Iran, despite broadly agreeing that Tehran should not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

His tirade stemmed from suspected denial from his allies over his call for the safeguarding of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important global energy choke points, which has been rendered partially inoperable amid the conflict.

"The United States has been informed by most of our NATO "Allies" that they don't want to get involved with our Military Operation against the Terrorist Regime of Iran, in the Middle East, this, despite the fact that almost every Country strongly agreed with what we are doing, and that Iran cannot, in any way, shape, or form, be allowed to have a Nuclear Weapon," his post read.

Trump stated that he was not surprised by their stance, further criticising the alliance as a "one-way street", claiming that Washington spends heavily on defending allied nations without receiving reciprocal support in times of need.

"I am not surprised by their action, however, because I always considered NATO, where we spend Hundreds of Billions of Dollars per year protecting these same Countries, to be a one way street -- We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need," his post added. (ANI)

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