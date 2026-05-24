Trump talks to gulf allies on drafting peace MoU, opening of St of Hormuz

Washington DC [US], May 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has said the United States is engaged in discussions with leaders from several countries regarding efforts linked to peace and stability in the Gulf region, including issues concerning Iran and the Strait of Hormuz.

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"I am in the Oval Office at the White House where we just had a very good call with President Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of The United Arab Emirates, Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, and Minister Ali al-Thawadi, of Qatar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, of Pakistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, of Turkiye, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, of Egypt, King Abdullah II, of Jordan, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, of Bahrain, concerning the Islamic Republic of Iran, and all things related to a Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE," he said in a post on Truth Social.

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He further stated that an agreement had been "largely negotiated," subject to finalisation between the United States, Iran and the countries involved in the discussions.

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"An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed. Separately, I had a call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, which, likewise, went very well. Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly. In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened," he added.

🚨 "An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed..." - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/Z49bOkkUoh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 23, 2026

Assistant to the President Steven Cheung said that Trump is working hard and is determined.

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"It's 4:00 PM on a Saturday, and President Trump has been working hard at the White House since early this morning. This man is focused and determined," he said.

Earlier in the day, Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam said that a positive stride is being taken forward based on dignity in truce talks.

Moghadam hoped that the diplomatic efforts would lead to lasting peace in the region.

A few minutes ago, the Honorable Pakistani Minister of Interior, my dear brother H.E. Mohsin Naqvi, congratulated me on the achievements of the negotiations with the officials of my country after returning from Tehran. With conservative optimism, we can hope that, if the other… — Reza Amiri Moghadam (@IranAmbPak) May 23, 2026

As per a report by the Financial Times, the US and Iran are inching closer to sign a deal that would extend the ceasefire by 60 days. (ANI)

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