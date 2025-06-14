Trump tells immigration officials to pause raids, arrests in farms, restaurants
These industries rely heavily on migrant labour
US President Donald Trump's administration has told Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to largely pause raids and arrests in the agricultural industry, hotels and restaurants, the New York Times reported on Friday.
The report cited an internal email and three US officials with knowledge of the guidance.
Trump said on Thursday he would issue an order soon to address the effects of his immigration crackdown on the country's farm and hotel industries, which rely heavily on migrant labour.
