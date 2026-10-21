Trump terms "no swap" release of US citizen Stephen Hubbard from Russia "unprecedented"

Washington, DC [US], October 21 (ANI): US President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that Stephen Hubbard, an American citizen previously taken captive by Russian forces inside Ukraine, has secured his freedom and is currently returning to the United States.

The prisoner release was initially disclosed by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, according to Russian news agencies.

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Putin reportedly indicated that Hubbard was at Pulkovo Airport in Saint Petersburg, adding that Witkoff expressed gratitude towards the Russian leader for the liberation.

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Hubbard, a retired English educator in his seventies, received a nearly seven-year custodial sentence during a closed trial conducted in October 2024 concerning allegations of undertaking “mercenary work” supporting Ukraine, an accusation he contests.

Trump emphasised that Hubbard's freedom was secured independently of any prisoner exchange framework with Moscow.

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“Stephen is on his way back home and will soon be with his family,” the American leader conveyed via his Truth Social account.

“The United States, out of respect for President Trump, was not required to give anything in return — an unprecedented situation for Russia. There was no ‘swap’ necessary for this release.”

Trump additionally connected Hubbard's liberation to the recent pause implemented regarding specific American trade tariffs and sanctions directed at Moscow.

“If sanctions would have been placed, certainly those negotiations would have come to a complete and total halt,” he further stated on the platform.

Wednesday's announcement transpired as Witkoff met with Putin to brief the Russian leader on his discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Oslo the previous day, which the American envoy characterised as constructive.

Trump mentioned on Tuesday that he had personally appealed to Putin for Hubbard's freedom.

“I’ve been talking to him at length. I’ve asked him to release him. Let’s see what happens,” Trump informed reporters in Washington.

Following the development, Witkoff conveyed that Trump and the entire nation extended their appreciation for Stephen Hubbard's release, describing Putin as a humanitarian. (ANI)

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