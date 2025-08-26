DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / United States / Trump threatens additional tariffs for countries with digital taxes

Trump threatens additional tariffs for countries with digital taxes

Also warns of imposing restrictions on exports of US technology and chip unless these measures are repealed
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:49 AM Aug 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. Reuters file
Advertisement

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to impose “substantial additional tariffs” on the exports of countries to the US that impose digital taxes and regulations to “harm American technology companies”.

Advertisement

He also warned of imposing restrictions on the exports of US technology and chip unless these measures are repealed.

“I put all Countries with Digital Taxes, Legislation, Rules, or Regulations, on notice that unless these discriminatory actions are removed, I, as President of the United States, will impose substantial additional Tariffs on that Country's Exports to the U.S.A., and institute Export restrictions on our Highly Protected Technology and Chips,” Trump said in a statement on Truth Social.

Advertisement

The US President declared that “Digital Taxes, Digital Services Legislation, and Digital Markets Regulations” unfairly target American technology companies while giving a “complete pass” to China’s largest tech firms.

“They are designed to harm, or discriminate against, American Technology,” Trump stated, emphasising that such policies “must end, and end NOW!”

Advertisement

He warned that countries maintaining these “discriminatory actions” will face severe economic consequences, including tariffs and export controls on advanced US technology.

“America, and American Technology Companies, are neither the ‘piggy bank’ nor the ‘doormat’ of the World any longer,” he added.

The President’s statement puts nations with digital services taxes or regulatory frameworks, such as the European Union’s Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act, on notice.

Trump’s remarks signal a hardline stance to protect US tech firms like Alphabet, Meta, and Amazon, which he described as “incredible” and vital to US interests.

The exclusion of Chinese tech companies from these foreign regulations was a key point of contention, with Trump calling it “outrageous.”

The threat of tariffs and export restrictions, particularly on semiconductors, could escalate trade tensions with allies like France, Canada, and the UK, which have adopted or considered digital taxes.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts