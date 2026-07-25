Trump threatens tariffs on Mexico over bad lettuce, Canada over wildfire smoke

Washington, DC [US], July 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on Mexico over concerns regarding lettuce following a foodborne illness outbreak, and on Canada over wildfire smoke drifting into the US, expanding his reliance on trade threats beyond conventional economic matters.

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Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office following an event focused on nuclear energy on Friday, Trump was asked if it was "safe to eat lettuce again" amid an escalating foodborne illness outbreak.

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"I think we'll put a major tariff on Mexico because of the lettuce. And we'll put a big tariff on Canada because of the smoke," Trump said.

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The US President made these comments while American health authorities investigated a countrywide cyclosporiasis outbreak tied to fresh produce, and as smoke generated by wildfires in Canada continued to impair air quality in several regions of the US. He provided no details on how either duty would be executed.

These statements were made shortly after the White House revealed plans to levy new 50% tariffs on various Canadian products starting August 19, unless a trade deal is established between the two nations.

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On Friday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that it had documented 4,173 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis since May 1. The health agency noted that an additional 7,400 reported cases, concentrated heavily in Michigan and Ohio, are pending laboratory confirmation.

The recent update from the CDC indicated that infections have been detected across 41 states, though officials warned that not all cases may originate from the same outbreak source.

Cyclosporiasis stems from the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, generally resulting in severe diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea and fatigue. Prior outbreaks have frequently been traced to contaminated fresh produce, including leafy greens.

Trump also reiterated his criticism of Canada regarding smoke from extensive wildfires sweeping south into the US, which has degraded air quality across multiple regions.

"We're going to put a big tariff on Canada because of the smoke," he said, echoing a warning he issued last week. Nevertheless, neither the White House nor Trump has put forward an official proposal detailing how such tariffs would be administered.

Canada has faced one of its most severe wildfire seasons in recent memory, with blazes displacing thousands of residents and pushing heavy smoke across the border. Environmental authorities have issued air quality warnings across several US states, with New York City listed among the world's most polluted major urban centres this week, according to IQAir.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney noted earlier this week that he had outlined the magnitude of the wildfire emergency to Trump, emphasising that Canada was taking all possible steps to control the fires. (ANI)

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