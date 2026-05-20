Trump to attend G7 Summit in France amid tensions with European allies

Washington DC [US], May 20 (ANI): US President Donald Trump will attend the G7 leaders' summit in France in June, where discussions are expected to focus on artificial intelligence, trade and crime-fighting, Axios reported, citing a White House official.

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Trump's participation in the annual summit was uncertain amid his growing differences with several G7 nations, including the UK, France, Germany and Italy, over their stance on the ongoing Iran conflict.

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A White House official told Axios that the upcoming G7 summit in France is not expected to result in signed agreements, but will focus on building consensus for future deals.

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The summit, scheduled to be held from June 15 to 17 in Évian-les-Bains in southeastern France, is expected to cover issues including artificial intelligence, trade, critical minerals, immigration and global security.

Trump is expected to push for linking US foreign aid with trade arrangements that are "mutually beneficial" for both investors and recipient countries, the official said.

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According to the official, Trump will also advocate for wider adoption of US-developed AI technologies, reducing China's dominance in critical mineral supply chains, combating drug trafficking and illegal immigration, and boosting US exports, Axios reported.

The agenda is also expected to include discussions on reducing regulatory barriers and increasing energy production, particularly fossil fuels. Iran is likely to feature in the broader discussions at the summit.

Trump has repeatedly targeted the NATO allies, of which the UK, France, Germany and Italy are members, accusing them of failing to provide sufficient backing to Washington amidst the ongoing conflict with Iran.

This atmosphere of strategic pressure has prompted a shift in rhetoric from key European capitals, notably in Germany, where Chancellor Friedrich Merz has recently reaffirmed the importance of the trans-Atlantic bond. Merz described the United States as Germany's "most important partner in the North Atlantic Alliance," a statement that comes just days after he had criticised Trump's handling of the conflict in West Asia.

In an attempt to find common ground amidst the troop withdrawal, Merz, earlier this month, posted on X that both nations "share a common goal: Iran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons." This serves as a pivot from his earlier stance in April, when he suggested that the Trump administration was being outplayed in negotiations aimed at ending the conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump responded to the Chancellor's criticisms during an executive order signing event in the Oval Office, stating that the "German chancellor is doing a terrible job" and suggesting he focus on domestic issues such as immigration and energy.

According to Trump, he confronted Merz regarding the Iranian nuclear threat, asking, "Would you like Iran to have a nuclear weapon?" When the Chancellor replied in the negative, Trump retorted, "Well then, I guess I'm right."

Last month, Trump also took a swipe at French President Emmanuel Macron, mocking his relationship with his wife as he chided France for refusing to join the US-Israeli offensive against Iran.

"I called up France, Macron, whose wife treats him extremely badly, (he is) still recovering from the right to the jaw," Trump said, as quoted by CNN, apparently referring to a video from 2025 in which Brigitte Macron appeared to 'slap' Macron in the face aboard the French presidential jet.

The two countries also came head to head when Trump threatened to acquire Greenland, arguing that the country's strategic location and mineral resources are vital to its security against Russia and China, but the leadership in Denmark, Greenland and Europe have rejected the idea, emphasising their right to self-determination.

France and Germany had urged the EU to consider deploying its Anti-Coercion Instrument before Trump backed away from launching a trade war, claiming a "framework" deal had been reached on US access to Greenland's strategic mineral resources.

The G7 Summit comes at a time when tensions between the US and its allies remain at their highest over their different stance on Iran. (ANI)

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