Trump to attend SCOTUS hearing on who is entitled to birthright citizenship

Washington DC [US], April 1 (ANI): US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (local time) said that he will be going to attend the Supreme Court hearing on who is entitled to birthright citizenship.

Advertisement

Trump, while answering to reporters' questions in the Oval Office said that birthright citizenship is being used to scam the Americans.

Advertisement

"I'm going because I have listened to this argument for so long. And this is not about Chinese billionaires who are billionaires from other countries who all of a sudden have 75 children or 59 children in one case, or 10 children becoming American citizens. This was about slaves. And if you take a look, slaves, we're talking about slaves from the Civil War. And if you take a look at when it was filed, all of this legislation, all of this everything having to do with birthright citizenship, it was at the end of the Civil War," he said.

Advertisement

The justices will hear arguments in Trump v. Barbara, which is challenging his 2025 executive order ending the birthright citizenship practice, as reported by Fox News. Trump issued the order upon taking office, saying birthright citizenship, a product of the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution, has been widely interpreted to guarantee citizenship to anyone born in the US, has been widely misused.

"The reason was it had to do with the babies of slaves and the protection of the babies of slaves. It didn't have to do with the protection of multi-millionaires and billionaires wanting to have their children get an American citizenship. It is the craziest thing I've ever seen. It's been so badly handled by legal people over the years. If you look at the original birthright citizenship papers, they all happened right after the Civil War. The reason was it had to do with the babies of slaves. And hopefully it's going to save because our country is being scammed," he said.

Advertisement

Trump said that the right was granted for the people who were slaves back during the Civil War, but now billionaires are using the act to become US Citizens.

"We're getting all of these people, they're selling the rights to them. People are making a living, a big living, getting hundreds of thousands and even millions of dollars from bringing people in and saying, 'Congratulations, your whole family is going to be a citizen of the United States of America.' That's not what it was for. It wasn't for billionaires bringing people in or family in, it was for the children of slaves. And what you really have to do, and I don't think the lawyers talk about it as much, look at when the Civil War ended and look at the date of when this was enacted. Okay," he said.

The 14th Amendment was ratified in 1898 after the Supreme Court held that children born on US soil are automatically granted citizenship with very few exceptions, such as children of diplomats, as reported by Fox News. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)