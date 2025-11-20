DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / United States / Trump to meet NYC mayor-elect Mamdani at White House on Friday

Trump to meet NYC mayor-elect Mamdani at White House on Friday

A Mamdani spokesperson said he planned to meet Trump "to discuss public safety, economic security and the affordability agenda”

article_Author
Reuters
Washington, Updated At : 09:32 AM Nov 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
US President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. File photo
Advertisement

US President Donald Trump said he would meet New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House on Friday in what would be the first meeting of the Republican leader with the democratic socialist who won this month's mayoral election.

Advertisement

Mamdani and Trump have been critical of each other, with Trump having backed Mamdani's opponent, Andrew Cuomo.

Advertisement

Mamdani, for his part, has been critical of the Trump administration's policies, including its crackdown on immigration and U.S. support for Israel during the Gaza war.

Advertisement

"We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st," Trump said on social media on Wednesday.

Mamdani told reporters earlier this week that his team had reached out to the White House to arrange a meeting.

Advertisement

A Mamdani spokesperson said on Wednesday the mayor-elect planned to meet Trump in Washington "to discuss public safety, economic security and the affordability agenda”.

During the mayoral election campaign, Trump had threatened to withhold billions of dollars in federal funding from the city if Mamdani won.

The US federal government is providing $7.4 billion to New York City in fiscal year 2026, or about 6.4% of the city's total spending, according to a New York State Comptroller report.

Since Mamdani's rise, Trump has incorrectly labeled him as a "communist."

Mamdani made countering the 79-year-old president's actions in the city, especially on immigration, a centerpiece of his successful campaign.

Mamdani will be sworn in as mayor on January 1.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts