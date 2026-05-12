Trump to meet Xi Jinping on May 14 during his 3-day China visit

Washington DC [US], May 12 (ANI): The world for the next three days will shift its focus to Asia as the highly anticipated meeting with the heads of state of two of the largest economies is set to take place in Beijing, as both sides are expected to focus on trade amid the crisis in West Asia.

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The three-day visit to China by US President Donald Trump comes amid a time when Washington is reeling to get a deal done with Iran to achieve a complete solution to the hostilities in the region, as he is set to meet his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on May 14 as part of his official visit. Trump will be in China from May 13 to May 15.

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As per the schedule released by the White House on Tuesday (local time), Trump is set to participate in an array of meetings, including a series of high-level meetings, bilateral engagements and a state banquet.

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According to the White House, Trump will depart Washington DC on May 12 and arrive in Beijing, China, on May 13 for the official engagements.

On May 14, the US President will participate in a formal greeting with the President of the People's Republic of China at the Great Hall of the People, followed by a bilateral meeting between the two leaders.

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Later in the evening, Trump is expected to attend a state banquet hosted in honour of the visiting US delegation at the Great Hall of the People.

US officials have indicated that the Iran war could be a topic of discussion between the US and China, as Beijing shares close ties with Tehran.

Beijing has repeatedly called for diplomacy between Iran and the US and also positioned itself as a mediator.

Speaking about the engagements between the leaders, the senior US officials said that Trump and Xi had spoken multiple times about Iran and also about Russia and how Chinese revenue provides for not only components but also the potential of weapons exports to these two countries.

Meanwhile, on May 15, the schedule includes further diplomatic engagements, including a greeting and friendship photo session with the Chinese President, followed by a bilateral tea and a working lunch.

After concluding his engagements in Beijing, the US President will depart China and return to the White House the same day.

Trump on Monday had expressed optimism over his visit to China and said that he looked forward to meeting Xi Jinping.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that "great things" would happen for Beijing and Washington as part of the visit.

"I am very much looking forward to my trip to China, an amazing Country, with a Leader, President Xi, respected by all. Great things will happen for both Countries!" the post read.

While, as per an editorial published by China Daily, the upcoming visit presents an important opportunity to improve ties between the world's two largest economies amid growing global uncertainity.

In an editorial titled "Head-of-state diplomacy opportunity to stabilise and refine China-US relations", the publication said, "The upcoming visit to China by United States President Donald Trump presents a cherished opportunity to help stabilise and refine China-US relations at a time of growing global uncertainty." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)