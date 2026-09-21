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Home / United States / Trump to meet Zelenskyy in New York on Tuesday as US pushes for Russia-Ukraine de-escalation deal

Trump to meet Zelenskyy in New York on Tuesday as US pushes for Russia-Ukraine de-escalation deal

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ANI
Updated At : 05:07 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], September 21 (ANI): US President Donald Trump is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York on Tuesday as the United States pushes efforts to secure de-escalation between Russia and Ukraine, with the two leaders expected to discuss steps towards reducing hostilities and reviving negotiations.

The meeting is being organised on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. According to Axios, Ukrainian chief negotiator Rustem Umerov, who also heads Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, has been working with White House envoys in to arrange the talks.

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The planned meeting follows a phone conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy, during which the two leaders agreed to meet in New York.

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Zelenskyy described the conversation as important and said it had generated diplomatic momentum.

“I just spoke with President Trump. An important conversation, and we got through a lot. We agreed to meet in New York, and this meeting could change a lot. There is diplomatic momentum,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

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According to Axios, Trump repeatedly urged Zelenskyy during the call to halt Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries, with the attacks being linked to disruptions in fuel supplies and higher diesel prices. A source familiar with the conversation told Axios that “the word diesel came up many times during the call.”

The issue of energy infrastructure has emerged as an important element of US efforts to reduce tensions between Moscow and Kyiv. Zelenskyy has previously indicated that Ukraine could halt strikes on Russian energy facilities if Russia provides firm guarantees against attacks on Ukrainian critical infrastructure.

Zelenskyy also thanked Trump for sending US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Kyiv, saying they had reviewed key issues and seen the situation in Ukraine firsthand.

“The peace track is our number one priority,” Zelenskyy said, adding that discussions were underway on possible de-escalation measures and security issues involving energy, food and the protection of human life.

The New York meeting comes as the war continues to intensify, with Russia and Ukraine carrying out long-range attacks despite diplomatic efforts.

US officials have been exploring possible short-term de-escalation measures while seeking to restart broader negotiations aimed at ending the conflict. Axios previously reported that Washington was examining the possibility of winter de-escalation steps between Russia and Ukraine as part of efforts to revive negotiations.

The talks will take place as world leaders gather in New York for the 81st UN General Assembly, with the Ukraine conflict expected to remain among the major issues discussed during the high-level week. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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