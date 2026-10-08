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Home / United States / Trump to present national science, technology medals to Musk, other tech leaders at White House

Trump to present national science, technology medals to Musk, other tech leaders at White House

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ANI
Updated At : 05:50 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Washington [US], October 8 (ANI): US President Donald Trump will present the nation's highest honours for scientific and technological achievement to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and other leading American innovators on Thursday (local time), marking the first time he will present the awards during either of his administrations, Fox News reported.

Trump will award the National Medal of Science to Musk, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and AMD CEO Lisa Su, while Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will receive the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, according to Fox News Digital.

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Musk's expected award also marks another step in his renewed relationship with Trump following a high-profile rupture between the two last year.

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The split followed Musk's departure from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), after which he criticised Trump's signature tax-and-spending legislation as a "disgusting abomination". The dispute escalated into a public feud, with Trump threatening Musk's government contracts, Fox News reported.

Trump and Musk have since renewed their ties. Musk recently appeared alongside Trump at a lunch with technology leaders and was also present during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit, according to Fox News.

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The recipients will be recognised at the White House's "Science: A New Golden Age Summit", which will bring together leading scientists and technology innovators to discuss how superintelligence and private-sector investment can accelerate scientific breakthroughs and strengthen US leadership in science and technology.

"The Trump administration is grateful for the contributions of these incredible leaders in science and technology. These recipients are helping ensure America keeps leading the world in innovation," White House spokesperson Liz Huston told Fox News Digital.

The ceremony will mark Trump's first time presenting both the National Medal of Science and the National Medal of Technology and Innovation during either of his presidential administrations.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has also returned to an advisory role in the Trump administration, co-leading the Pentagon's Project Meridian, which studies the future of warfare and the weapons and technologies the US military will need to maintain its technological edge.

The award also has a personal connection for Trump. His uncle, John G Trump, was posthumously awarded the National Medal of Science by then-President Ronald Reagan for his pioneering work involving ionising radiation and its applications in medicine, industry and atomic physics.

The White House summit is expected to focus on the role of scientific innovation, emerging technologies and private-sector investment in advancing research and maintaining US leadership in science and technology, Fox News reported.

The National Medal of Science was established by the US Congress in 1959 and is the highest recognition the nation can bestow on scientists and engineers.

According to the National Medal of Science, the presidential award is given to individuals for outstanding contributions to knowledge in the physical, biological, mathematical, engineering, or social and behavioural sciences in service to the nation. The broad areas covered by the award include disciplines such as astronomy, chemistry, computer and information science and engineering, geoscience, materials research and STEM education.

A committee of distinguished scientists and engineers appointed by the US President evaluates nominees for the award, which is presented by the President at a White House ceremony.

Since its establishment, the National Medal of Science has been awarded to 529 distinguished scientists and engineers whose careers span decades of research and development. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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