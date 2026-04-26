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Home / United States / Trump unharmed after shots fired during White House correspondents’ dinner

Trump unharmed after shots fired during White House correspondents’ dinner

A law enforcement official confirms there was a shooter but no further details are immediately available

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AP
Washington, Updated At : 07:45 AM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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US President Donald Trump salutes during the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, DC, on Saturday. Image credit/Reuters
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President Donald Trump was uninjured and other top leaders of the United States were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday night after an unspecified threat.

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There did not immediately appear to be any injuries, and one law-enforcement official said a shooter had opened fire.

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Authorities said the incident occurred outside the ballroom where Trump and other guests were seated.

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It was not immediately clear what happened. The event was scrapped and will be rescheduled.

“We will do this again,” said Weijia Jiang, president of the White House correspondents’ association.

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Shortly afterward, staff began breaking down table settings and the presidential lectern.

The Secret Service and other authorities swarmed the banquet hall at the Washington Hilton as guests dining on spring pea and burrata salad ducked under tables by the hundreds.

Audible gasps echoed through the ballroom as guests realised something was happening. Hundreds of journalists got on phones to call in information.

“Out of the way, sir!” someone yelled. Others yelled to duck. From one corner, a “God Bless America” chant began as Trump was escorted off stage. He fell briefly - he apparently tripped - and was helped up by Secret Service agents.

A law enforcement official confirmed there was a shooter but no further details were immediately available. All officials protected by the Secret Service were evacuated.

A law enforcement officer was shot in the bullet-resistant vest but is expected to be OK, one law-enforcement officer told The Associated Press.

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