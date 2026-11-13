Trump urges Senate leadership to "immediately" advance USD 350 billion defence funding bill

Washington DC [US], November 13 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) urged Senate leadership to immediately advance a USD 350 billion defence funding bill, calling for a major investment in the country's military capabilities and national security.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the proposed funding was necessary to strengthen the US military and provide American troops with a decisive advantage, while accusing Democrats of seeking to obstruct the investment as they are set to take over the next Congress in January after a massive midterm victory.

"I rebuilt our Military in my First Term, and we’re doing it AGAIN, bigger and better than ever before! The Radical Democrat Majority in the next Congress has already made it clear that their Number One Agenda is to BLOCK and RESIST this historic investment in our National Security," Trump wrote.

Calling on Senate Republicans to act without delay, he said, "That’s why TODAY I am calling on Senate Leadership to IMMEDIATELY move on the 350 Billion Dollar Reconciliation Bill to give our brave Warriors the DECISIVE ADVANTAGE they deserve."

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Trump further stressed the need for a strong military, adding, "Our Military must be strong, powerful, and respected. Republicans must deliver for our Warriors. The Democrats never will. The time is NOW. MAKE AMERICA STRONG AGAIN!"

The President's appeal comes as Republicans seek to secure additional defence funding through the budget reconciliation process before the Democrats take over.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, War Secretary Pete Hegseth described the current legislative period as crucial for securing funding for the department, saying that at least USD 350 billion through reconciliation was needed to make a historic investment in the military.

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"This lame-duck period is critically important for funding of our department; $350 billion at a minimum for reconciliation is what we believe is needed to make a generational and historic investment in this department," Hegseth said.

Meanwhile, Senate GOP Conference Chair Tom Cotton said earlier this week that Senate Republicans had committed to making every possible effort to pass a reconciliation bill before the next Congress begins.

"To do everything humanly possible to pass a reconciliation bill," Cotton said, describing the commitment of Senate Republicans.

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The push for additional defence funding follows the House's passage last July of a USD 1.15 trillion package for the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act, which was subsequently sent to the Senate, where it has faced Democratic resistance.

House and Senate Republicans have separately been seeking to add USD 350 billion to the planned defence spending for 2027 through reconciliation legislation, a process that allows Congress to revise previously approved funding.

In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump also took aim at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer over his remarks on tackling corruption in the United States.

"Senator Chuck Schumer just stated that he wants to end corruption in the United States. I assume he’s referring to Democrat run Blue States such as California, Minnesota, Illinois, Maine, and New York. Billions of Dollars are being stolen on an hourly basis. Hopefully his words will ring true! It will be an honor to work with him on this very big Democrat problem that, when solved, will literally balance the Budget of the U.S.," Trump wrote.

The remarks came as Trump continued to press Republicans to advance his proposed defence funding initiative, portraying it as a key investment in strengthening America's military and national security. (ANI)

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