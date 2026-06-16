Trump, Vance sign MoU with Iran, sanctions relief tied to nuclear verification measures: US officials

Washington DC [US], June 16 (ANI): Senior US administration officials said that US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iran that lays out a framework for future engagement and sanctions relief linked to Tehran's cooperation on the nuclear program and regional security commitments.

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Speaking about the agreement, senior administration officials said the memorandum establishes the basis for how relations between the two countries will move forward.

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"We have now signed some understanding with Iran, the President and Vice President JD Vance both signed it, Speaker Goliath on the other side signed it, and the memorandum provides a few basic things," the officials said.

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"The first is it provides a structure for how our negotiation, our relationship will operate in the future, and the basic way it works is that the more that the Iranians are willing to work with us on their nuclear program, on verifying that they're not building a nuclear weapon, on not funding radicalism and terrorism in the region, the more that they're going to be welcomed into the world economy through a combination of sanctions relief and other economic measures," they said.

The officials added that the agreement is intended to create a pathway for Iran's reintegration into the global economy if it complies with the terms outlined in the memorandum.

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"That's the basic template here, is that if they're willing to behave like a normal country, then we're willing to treat them like a normal country," they said.

Earlier, Trump said the full text of the memorandum would be made public soon, describing it as a "very powerful document." Speaking during a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, Trump indicated that the document could be released after the formal signing ceremony expected later this week.

"This is a very powerful document, and I want it to be released. So, probably pretty soon. I would say sometime after Friday," Trump said.

A senior US administration official also told CNN that the complete text of the memorandum would be released publicly within 24 to 48 hours as part of the administration's commitment to transparency.

Vice President JD Vance confirmed that the agreement had already been signed digitally by both sides and stressed that no sanctions relief or financial benefits would be provided automatically.

"If we see the Iranians taking action to eliminate their stockpile of enriched material and allow the verification regime that we need to see, sanctions relief will follow," Vance said in an interview with ABC's Good Morning America.

The development comes amid broader diplomatic efforts aimed at easing regional tensions. Switzerland has welcomed the agreement and is working with the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar to facilitate a formal signing ceremony expected to take place in Geneva later this week.

Trump has also said that maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has begun resuming following the announcement of the agreement, expressing confidence that the deal would contribute to stability and security across the region. (ANI)

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