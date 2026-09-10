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Home / United States / Trump vows $5000 dividend for adults if Republicans win midterm elections

Trump vows $5000 dividend for adults if Republicans win midterm elections

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ANI
Updated At : 08:47 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Dallas [US], September 10 (ANI): As the race to the midterm elections picks up pace, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday (local time) that he would issue every adult citizen in the United States a USD 5000 dividend if Republicans secure victory in November.

He made the remarks during the 2026 Republican Convention while delivering its keynote address.

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Trump in his remarks, said that the US economy has grown by leaps and bounds under his administration.

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He announced the USD 5000 pay-out, claiming that the US is "making so much money".

"Because we have done so well and because our country is making so much money that only I can make this promise to you that. Here is my promise. If Republicans win both the House and the Senate, because of our tremendous economic success, and strength, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States for $5,000," the US President said.

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The recent announcement joins the list of pay-out measures that Trump 2.0 has announced.

In July, the US President launched 'Trump Accounts', under which every American child born between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2028 will receive an initial USD 1,000 deposit from the government, with the potential for parents to contribute up to an additional USD 5,000 per year initially.

In 2025, Trump had announced USD 1,776 as 'Warrior Dividend' as a one-time tax free bonus which was paid to 1.45 US military service members.

CNN reported that while the US President on Wednesday did not detail the plan to chart the enormous cost of a USD 5,000 divident payment to an estimated 270 million adults in the nation, he also did not offer any specific details of executing the payments.

The American broadcaster said that earlier when Trump previously had proposed a USD 2,000 tariff rebate checks to most Americans, his Treasury Secretary noted, “We need legislation for that.”

The US President's promise comes as Trump rapidly scales efforts to gain public support as his popularity had seen a dip in recent polls, the Iran conflict which has dragged on for over seven months now, and the impacts being felt across with high cost of living and oil prices for the country. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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