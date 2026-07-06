Trump wants Qatar-gifted Air Force One to feature at his presidential library, but hurdles remain: Report

Washington, DC [US], July 6 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has started travelling on a Boeing 747-8 presented as a gift by Qatar, though his plans to ultimately showcase the plane at his forthcoming presidential library in Miami face numerous political, military, and logistical hurdles, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

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The aircraft is presently functioning as a temporary VC-25B "bridge" Air Force One while Boeing works to finish two delayed next-generation presidential planes.

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According to the news outlet, Trump has been aiming to replace the vintage Air Force One fleet since his initial term in office. He commissioned two new Boeing aircraft to serve as Air Force One in 2017, but the project has run into successive delays, meaning the initial jet is now anticipated for delivery only in mid-2028, just months before Trump completes his term.

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To bridge this interval, the US Air Force searched for an available aircraft equipped to transport the president. This search led to a VIP-configured Boeing 747-8 belonging to the Qatari royal family.

Trump subsequently inspected the aircraft in Palm Beach and noted that he had originally enquired whether Qatar's emir would permit the temporary use of the plane. Instead, the emir volunteered to present it as a donation to the US government, with ownership officially transferring to the Air Force in spring 2025.

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The news outlet reported that the plane carried an estimated value of USD 400 million at the time of the donation, sparking pushback from both Republican and Democratic quarters regarding the ethics of accepting such a high-value gift from a foreign government.

The report added that the plane has since received roughly USD 400 million in military modifications funded by taxpayers, including secure communication networks and defensive mechanisms required for safe presidential transport.

Until Boeing hands over the next-generation Air Force One aircraft, the ex-Qatari jet is projected to serve as Trump's primary mode of presidential transport, according to the outlet.

Trump intends for the Boeing 747 to serve as the focal point of his envisioned presidential library in downtown Miami, mirroring the retired Air Force One exhibit featured at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, the news outlet stated. (ANI)

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