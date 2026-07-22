Trump warns Iran "going to pay a big price"

Washington, DC [US], July 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has claimed that the American public continues to back Washington's military actions against Iran, rejecting suggestions of growing domestic opposition as the conflict enters its fifth month and US troop casualties rise.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump maintained that public support remains steadfast, contending that domestic concerns stem primarily from surging fuel prices rather than opposition to the military campaign.

Advertisement

"They're going to pay a big price; they're being decimated," Trump said, referring to Iran.

Advertisement

When asked about public backing for the joint US-Israel operations against Iran as American military fatalities continue to climb, Trump responded, "Well, Americans aren't against the war."

"Americans don't want to have [high] gasoline prices, but they're not against the war. That just came out loud and clear in a [new] poll," he added, without identifying the survey he was referring to.

Advertisement

The US President's observations follow his recent threat to escalate military actions against Tehran, warning that Washington would target one Iranian bridge or power plant for every strike directed at commercial vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz.

"Any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT," Trump wrote on social media.

Signalling that Washington has no immediate intention of wrapping up the operation, he stated on Tuesday, "We're not finished at all... we're not leaving right now."

The escalation comes amid ongoing clashes around the strategic Strait of Hormuz, triggered by Iran's renewed maritime blockade targeting commercial vessels, which has disrupted global oil transit. The maritime tension has driven Brent crude prices sharply higher, increasing economic pressures on the White House amid soaring fuel costs at home.

Meanwhile, Iranian media outlet Tasnim reported on Wednesday that a US missile struck Larak Island near the Strait of Hormuz, with authorities in Tehran noting that damage assessments were under way.

Despite Trump's assertions of widespread domestic endorsement, recent public opinion surveys indicate diminishing support for the prolonged conflict across the American electorate, including segments of his core constituency. The US President did not specify which poll he cited to substantiate his claim of enduring public backing.

Multiple surveys indicate widespread opposition, with an Economist/YouGov poll (thehill.com) revealing that 55% of respondents believe the US should cease attacking Iran, compared to just 27% in favour of continued strikes.

Furthermore, a Washington Post-Ipsos poll (cnn.com) found that 68% of Americans feel the conflict is not "worth fighting," while a separate survey by NPR and Marist College (facebook.com) showed 56% overall opposition to the military action.

The military operation has also imposed a substantial financial burden. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated this week that the campaign has accumulated costs of USD 37.5 billion, as he defended the administration's request for tens of billions of dollars in emergency military appropriations.

Even as presidential rhetoric intensifies, senior administration diplomats continue to express willingness to pursue diplomatic solutions. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking in Manila, reiterated that Washington remains open to negotiations with Tehran, though he expressed doubt regarding Iran's commitment to diplomatic engagement.

"We remain open to working it out in a negotiated way. But right now, they don't seem to be serious about that," Rubio said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)