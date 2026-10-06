Trump warns Iran, open to direct talks

Washington, DC [US], October 6 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump issued a stern warning that Tehran would “suffer greatly” if found responsible for security threats that prompted Washington to relocate military aircraft from Britain, whilst simultaneously affirming that he remained receptive to direct talks with Iranian leadership.

Addressing journalists prior to his departure aboard Marine One, President Trump responded to queries concerning Middle Eastern tensions, energy markets, US bomber repositioning, and an incident involving Flydubai.

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When questioned regarding whether a specific threat triggered the decision to withdraw bombers from British soil, President Trump verified that threats had indeed been received.

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He remarked, “Yeah, I think we can say that. I mean, they didn't fly out by accident, yeah.”

Elaborating further, President Trump stated, “No, but there were some threats and, rather than tempting the enemy, we'll capture the enemy and beat the enemy. But why should we leave them there? So, we moved them around a little bit, not very far.”

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Although initial inquiries did not immediately pinpoint the source of the danger, subsequent questioning probed whether combat drones might have been introduced into Britain, prompting the tactical repositioning.

In response, President Trump stated, “I can't tell you that but if they did, they'll suffer greatly.”

The US leader subsequently revealed that American intelligence had identified those accountable for the security warnings.

Stating that authorities possessed specific knowledge regarding the perpetrators, President Trump noted, “So, we had a threat and if we're going to be threatened, we'll just move them and that sort of alleviates that. And we actually know the people that made the threat and they've got themselves a big problem.”

When explicitly pressed on whether those individuals bore connections to Iran, he affirmed, “They would be linked to Iran.”

Despite the security concerns, President Trump maintained confidence in the host nation, noting continued operational security and cooperation.

When asked if Britain remained a secure environment for American personnel, he replied, “I think it is and I have a very good relationship with your new prime minister.”

Notwithstanding his direct cautions to Tehran, the US President indicated a willingness to engage diplomatically, offering a brief affirmation when asked if he was open to direct talks.

During the exchange, President Trump also alleged that Tehran bore culpability for an airborne security incident involving Flydubai, stating, “I do; I personally do,” though he offered no further elaboration or documentary proof during his remarks.

Shifting towards economic indicators, fuel costs, and disruptions affecting Russian refining infrastructure, President Trump expressed optimism regarding commodity trends.

He observed, “Gasoline prices are going down very rapidly. When the war ends, they'll drop like a rock and the war is going to end very soon.”

While acknowledging that strikes on Russian refineries had generated constraints concerning diesel availability, prompting both Washington and European partners to tap strategic reserves, President Trump reiterated his administration's broader geopolitical stance, “And oil prices are coming down and here’s the nice part, Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.” (ANI)

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