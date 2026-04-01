Trump warns of US strike on Iran with "best weapons" if talks fail

Washington DC [US], April 11 (ANI): Amid diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive solution to the hostilities in West Asia, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) warned that the United States is prepared to launch an intense military strike on Iran using its "best ammunition" if peace negotiations in Islamabad fail.

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In a phone interview with the New York Post, Trump indicated that clarity regarding the success of the negotiations would emerge within the next 24 hours

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"We're going to find out in about 24 hours. We're going to know soon," Trump said during the phone interview when asked whether he believed the talks would be successful.

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Highlighting military preparedness, Trump stated that the United States has already begun mobilising its resources and enhancing its strategic positioning in the region.

"We have a reset going. We're loading up the ships with the best ammunition, the best weapons ever made--even better than what we did previously, and we blew them apart," he said.

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Emphasising the scale of the military build-up, he added, "But we're loading up the ships. We're loading up the ships with the best weapons ever made, even at a higher level than we used to do a complete decimation."

Trump further warned that failure to reach an agreement would lead to decisive military action by Washington. "And if we don't have a deal, we will be using them, and we will be using them very effectively," he added.

Raising concerns over Tehran's position, Trump told the New York Post, "You're dealing against people that we don't know whether or not they tell the truth."

"To our face, they're getting rid of all nuclear weapons, everything's gone. And then they go out to the press and say, 'No, we'd like to enrich.' So we'll find out," he added.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance on Friday departed for Pakistan's capital of Islamabad to take part in talks with Iran, expressing optimism about the negotiations while warning against any lack of sincerity from Tehran.

Addressing reporters before his departure, Vance stated that the United States remains open to constructive engagement, provided Iran approaches the discussions in good faith.

"We're looking forward to the negotiation. I think it's going to be positive. As the president of the United States said, if the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly willing to extend the open hand," he said.

However, he cautioned that Washington would not respond favourably if Iran attempts to act in bad faith during the talks.

"If they're going to try to play us, then they're going to find that the negotiating team is not that receptive," Vance added.

Vance will be leading the US delegation to Islamabad for talks this weekend.

According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, along with Vance, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, will be part of the delegation.

The meeting between the two sides is set to take place to end the over-month-long conflict in West Asia and follows an immediate ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran for two weeks. (ANI)

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