Washington, DC [US], July 1 (ANI): US President Donald Trump generated roughly USD 1.2 billion in earnings through cryptocurrency ventures in 2025, a financial disclosure released by the US Office of Government Ethics has revealed.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the comprehensive filing, which extends across more than 900 pages, was submitted in accordance with a 1978 US law requiring the President and Vice President to publicly declare their income, assets, and financial interests.

Advertisement

The financial documents disclose that Trump secured close to USD 550 million from his connection to World Liberty Financial (WLF), a digital currency platform introduced in September 2024 with the endorsement of Trump and his family members.

Advertisement

The platform accumulated USD 550 million via the premier sale of its token, WLFI. Furthermore, the records show that Trump, alongside his three sons, utilising a middleman firm named DT Marks Defi, secured an additional 22.5 billion WLFI tokens, which hold a present valuation of approximately USD 1.3 billion.

World Liberty Financial subsequently expanded its offerings in April 2025 by introducing a stablecoin, a digital currency pegged to the US dollar.

Advertisement

The ethical disclosure additionally details that Trump gathered USD 635 million in royalty payouts through a licensing deal tied to the USD TRUMP cryptocurrency, an asset that debuted shortly before his presidential inauguration in January 2025.

Beyond digital asset operations, the US President declared upwards of USD 290 million in earnings sourced from his network of golf clubs and luxury resorts. These properties encompass Mar-a-Lago in Florida, Trump National Doral, Trump National Bedminster, Trump National Jupiter, and Trump National Washington, D.C.

The official paperwork indicates that Trump also pulled in several million dollars through equity holdings in publicly traded crypto enterprises, including the digital exchange Coinbase.

According to the filed reports, the President's financial assets remain positioned inside a trust overseen by his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. The records note that this specific trust retains the flexibility to be dissolved at any given moment, which would permit Trump to reclaim immediate oversight of the holdings following the conclusion of his second presidential term.

Substantial equity investments finalised during 2025 were also laid out in the paperwork. On August 18, Trump registered the acquisition of shares in tech giants Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia, with each individual deal valued somewhere within the bracket of USD 5 million and USD 25 million. In alignment with US government ethics disclosure requirements, the document presents asset valuations using broad ranges rather than precise figures.

Following those transactions, Trump acquired Amazon shares valued between USD 500,000 and USD 1 million on September 23, the logs show.

The filings also state that Trump brought in over USD 86 million from legal settlements tied to major media and tech firms, including ABC, CBS, Meta, YouTube, and X.

Other holdings catalogued within the document feature an investment in gold bullion worth between USD 500,000 and USD 1 million. The President also reported the receipt of various gifts collectively valued at over USD 370,000, which consisted mostly of admission passes to diverse sporting events.

The documentation lists further revenue stemming from a series of publishing and product licensing deals. These include USD 4.7 million linked to a branding contract for Trump Watches, USD 208,486 tied to The Greenwood Bible, USD 67,634 from Trump Sneakers & Fragrances, and USD 35,920 for the '45' Guitar.

Additionally, book sales brought in substantial returns, with publishing revenues for Letters to Trump, Save America, and A MAGA Journey reaching USD 590,730, USD 1,893,965, and USD 552,685, respectively.

The declaration concludes with a noted USD 200,000 oration fee collected by Trump for a philanthropic event conducted in Naples, Florida, in December 2022. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)